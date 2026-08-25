‘What If Barney Was A Horror Movie?’ Buddy Reviews Are Here, And Critics Can’t Stop Bringing Up The Purple Dinosaur
When children's TV goes very wrong ...
I’m not exactly sure why, but there’s something about children’s entertainment and horror movies that just go so well together. I guess it’s the juxtaposition of innocence and evil, but we’ve seen it in tons of movies, from classics like Child’s Play to more recent offerings like Five Nights at Freddie’s. We can now add Buddy to that list, an upcoming horror movie centered around a fictional 1990s-style kids show starring a giant orange unicorn. Reviews are here, and they’ve got strong thoughts about what they’re calling Barney ... but with murder.
Keegan-Michael Key stars as Buddy the Unicorn, and Cristin Milioti plays Grace, a mother whose child’s disappearance is related to the forgotten children’s show. Buddy was written and co-directed by Casper Kelly, who’s known for his dark, creepy sense of humor — particularly on his projects for Adult Swim and most recently V/H/S/Halloween. Christian Zilko of IndieWire rates the movie a B+, writing:
Monica Castillo of AV Club also gives it a B+, calling Buddy a “deranged horror delight.” Casper Kelly has created a “delightfully messed-up horror movie” about childhood that’s made for adults. Castillo’s Buddy review says:
Although it’s been well over a decade since Barney & Friends last aired, the purple dinosaur seems to be making something of a comeback in recent years. In addition to the animated revival Barney’s World and the Peacock docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me, we’re also reportedly getting a live-action Barney movie from Daniel Kaluuya.
I guess the fact that Buddy’s orange unicorn is drawing so many Barney comparisons is proof that we really never got over that PBS classic. Owen Gleiberman of Variety says Casper Kelly’s spoof of it works, offering a handful of inspired touches, even if it overstays its welcome. He continues:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN, meanwhile, gives Buddy a “Great” 8 out of 10, praising the performances in a movie that stands apart from other kids-programming-goes-wrong features in how it calls attention to the dangers of toxic positivity. Casper Kelly expertly subverts the “treacly sweetness of kids’ TV with lots of sticky blood,” Jorgensen writes, continuing:
However, not everyone’s a fan. David Rooney of THR says those audience members who are “willing to settle for some weird-ass but ultimately toothless subversiveness” might enjoy this movie, but Rooney thinks it’s unsatisfyingly fleshed out. The critic says:
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Most critics seem accepting of Buddy as a dark satire of ‘90s-era Barney & Friends, with the flick drawing an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score. Whether you’re looking for a nostalgia kick or just another spooky twist on children’s entertainment, you can catch Buddy in theaters when it hits the 2026 movie release calendar on Friday, August 28.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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