Crazy Rich Asians 2 Just Made A Behind-The-Scenes Change

Crazy Rich Asians fans have been waiting anxiously to hear any updates on the much-anticipated sequel. They’ve been wanting to see more Rachel Chu, Nick Young, and their colorful cast of family and friends. Unfortunately, Crazy Rich Asians 2 has faced some hurdles in getting the production started. But now a major change-up may hint at the film inching closer to reality.

Deadline revealed that From Scratch scribe Amy Wang has been tapped to write the follow-up. Wang reached an agreement with Warner Bros. and Color Force to serve as the sole writer for the much-delayed sequel. She will take over writing duties from Crazy Rich Asians’ original writers Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. Despite this latest development, Wang and the studio are being tightlipped about the second film’s storyline and other details.

Wang becoming the sole writer came only a few years after the fallout from a pay dispute between Adele Lim and Warner Bros.. After the massive success of the first film, Lim and Peter Chiarelli were set to pair up again to pen the planned two sequels. According to reports, Chiarelli was getting paid 10 times more than his co-writer. After the Raya and the Last Dragon writer walked away from the deal, the studio reportedly spent months looking for a replacement of Asian heritage before circling back to Lim again. This time, Chiarelli offered to split his pay with her, which she turned down again. At the time, the television stalwart believed female and BIPOC writers were just there to add cultural dressing during the writing process rather than taking part in the storytelling.

But the film and television writer wasn’t alone in the fight for equality in Hollywood as In the Heights director Jon M. Chu supported Adele Lim’s efforts. Chu responded by championing Lim for standing up for equal pay and knowing her worth. The director admitted to being part of the second deal after pointing out that Hollywood negotiations could be messy. At the time, it was reported that Chu would co-write the sequels with Chiarelli. It seemed now Chu will stay on the follow-up’s director with Chiarelli having moved on from the project.

Of course, it might still be a while before Crazy Rich Asians 2 hits the big screen. Along with penning the sequel, Wang is currently set to write and direct a horror flick for Paramount. Chu is attached to direct the film adaptations of the Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You’ll Go! And the celebrated stage musical Wicked with Ariana Grande and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the leads.

Even breakout star Henry Golding is busy with numerous upcoming projects, including a television series based on Dean Koontz’s thriller series Nameless. His Crazy Rich Asians co-stars like Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Constance Wu continue to keep busy schedules as well.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 might be on hold for the time being.