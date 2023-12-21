Critics Have Seen Anyone But You, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Romantic Comedy

There’s nothing like a rumor about co-stars turning into a real couple to add a little extra buzz to a movie, and that is precisely what Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been dealing with ahead of the release of their rom-com Anyone But You. While some speculation about the pair continues, both have denied that an on-set romance occurred, but either way, audiences are about to be able to check out the chemistry between the two for themselves, when Anyone But You hits theaters December 22. Critics have already screened the rated-R comedy , and they seem to find the endeavor fun but formulaic.

In Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) — who dislike each other after a first date between them ended badly — find themselves in close quarters at a wedding in Australia. With each of their respective exes also in attendance, they decide to pretend to be together. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Anyone But You . Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the film 2.5 stars out of 5, saying the tried and true enemies-to-lovers story doesn’t go far enough in raunch or romance, but there is some fun to be had. She writes:

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are equally great in the framework of the romantic comedy genre, but their dynamic doesn’t add up somehow. Powell takes on a textbook player with an underlying sweetness to be uncovered, while Sweeney is a strong-willed bombshell afraid to grapple with her lack of direction. Perhaps what’s wrong here is the script wants us to believe they are wrong for each other, when from the first frame they share, it’s rather too obvious any disgust for each other is all an act.

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair agrees with the above assessment, writing that the movie is curiously unromantic and inconsistently clever. While the critic says Anyone But You is still better than many of the formulaic rom-coms of the past few years, he’s not sold on the chemistry between the leads — though they look good trying. Lawson says:

There’s not enough friction, not enough tension between difference and similarity. Neither character is scrappy, neither is an underdog, neither is believable in their insecurity. They are golden gods playing at being regular people—even when, yes, Powell’s physique is constantly commented on and Sweeney is given a variety of shape-hugging outfits to wear. The movie has to acknowledge that these are hot people, but it also wants us to find them relatable. Anyone but You struggles mightily in that task.

Drew Gillis of AV Club grades the movie a B-, noting that it’s not reinventing the wheel when it comes to romantic comedies, but if not taken too seriously, Anyone But You is a pleasant, by-the-book experience. Gillis continues:

Even if incredibly formulaic, director Will Gluck is never winking. Yes, the plot of Anyone But You hits exactly every beat when you think it would, grand romantic gestures and all. But it is content—thrilled, in fact—to be a boilerplate rom-com. It doesn’t seek to get ahead of any criticism leveled at it. Formulas exist for a reason, and they can still be executed well. Sparks fly, even if there aren’t enough of them to give the film a jolt of electricity. Anyone But You doesn’t reinvent any wheels, but the wheels will get you to your destination on time.

Alyssa Mora of IGN writes that the movie is riddled with cliches — some that work and some that really don’t — but the critic was won over by the second half of Anyone But You, rating it a “Good” 7 out of 10 and saying:

While Anyone But You doesn’t exactly break new cinematic ground, it is an infectiously sincere and easily watchable film. Despite their inherent charms, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell struggle to find footing playing off of each other in the opening act, but the moments in which their comedic chemistry clicks evoke real laughs. Cliched and unremarkable setup unfortunately stymies the first half, but the second and third acts are sweet and silly enough to make it a fun, if formulaic, romcom.

While many critics say there is something lacking in Anyone But You, others are perfectly happy with the result achieved, including Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com . Glen Powell is reminiscent of Kurt Russell in Overboard, while Sydney Sweeney has vibes of Melanie Griffith in Working Girl, says Gates, who gives the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars:

Their palpable chemistry is enhanced through a skillful use of medium and close-up shots that bring into focus both their characters’ fire, and their shared melancholy. While the film has its fair share of wacky moments, its greatest moments are found in the many scenes where Ben and Bea truly see each other, and, eventually, find the courage it takes to embrace being with someone who recognizes the real you, flaws and all.