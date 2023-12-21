Critics Have Seen Anyone But You, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Romantic Comedy
The movie hits theaters December 22.
There’s nothing like a rumor about co-stars turning into a real couple to add a little extra buzz to a movie, and that is precisely what Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been dealing with ahead of the release of their rom-com Anyone But You. While some speculation about the pair continues, both have denied that an on-set romance occurred, but either way, audiences are about to be able to check out the chemistry between the two for themselves, when Anyone But You hits theaters December 22. Critics have already screened the rated-R comedy, and they seem to find the endeavor fun but formulaic.
In Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) — who dislike each other after a first date between them ended badly — find themselves in close quarters at a wedding in Australia. With each of their respective exes also in attendance, they decide to pretend to be together. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Anyone But You. Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the film 2.5 stars out of 5, saying the tried and true enemies-to-lovers story doesn’t go far enough in raunch or romance, but there is some fun to be had. She writes:
Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair agrees with the above assessment, writing that the movie is curiously unromantic and inconsistently clever. While the critic says Anyone But You is still better than many of the formulaic rom-coms of the past few years, he’s not sold on the chemistry between the leads — though they look good trying. Lawson says:
Drew Gillis of AV Club grades the movie a B-, noting that it’s not reinventing the wheel when it comes to romantic comedies, but if not taken too seriously, Anyone But You is a pleasant, by-the-book experience. Gillis continues:
Alyssa Mora of IGN writes that the movie is riddled with cliches — some that work and some that really don’t — but the critic was won over by the second half of Anyone But You, rating it a “Good” 7 out of 10 and saying:
While many critics say there is something lacking in Anyone But You, others are perfectly happy with the result achieved, including Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com. Glen Powell is reminiscent of Kurt Russell in Overboard, while Sydney Sweeney has vibes of Melanie Griffith in Working Girl, says Gates, who gives the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars:
It sounds like Anyone But You follows the same formula as many of the best romantic comedies, but some critics take issue with its failure to bring anything new in terms of either romance or comedy. If this sounds like a movie you want to check out for yourself, you can do so starting Friday, December 22, and be sure to see what’s hitting the big screen in the new year by checking out our 2024 movie release calendar.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes