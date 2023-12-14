Why Sydney Sweeney’s Rom-Com Anyone But You Is Rated R

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, and there's usually a steady supply of them arriving in theaters or with a Netflix subscription. They're known for being able to make a ton of money at the box office, and the next upcoming rom-com heading to theaters is Will Gluck's Anyone But You. The movie stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and now we now why their movie was officially Rated R.

Rom-coms are a unique genre as both PG-13 and R-rated project are able to be wildly successful. What we know about Anyone But You is fairly limited, but it does look like things are going to be thoroughly adult in the forthcoming movie. Film Rating has confirmed that it's going to be R-rated, with the official reason being:

Rated R for language throughout, sexual content and brief graphic nudity.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Anyone But You will be a thoroughly adult experience, one with plenty of cursing, sexual situations, as well as nudity. Indeed, Glen Powell has shared how he "almost died" filming his nude scene in the romantic comedy. But perhaps these efforts will all be worth it when it finally hits theaters later this month.

The trailer for Anyone But You definitely teased the movie as an adult-oriented romp. Powell and Sweeney trade barbs, get steamy, and there's even a painful looking punch to the Top Gun actor's crotch. And since trailers are generally tamed down version of movies, one can only imagine how racy things ultimately get in the full movie.

Anyone But You (Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing) Director: Will Gluck Writer: Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Rachel Griffiths, Hadley Robinson Release Date/Platform: December 22nd in theaters.

Anticipation for Anyone But You has been steadily building since it was first announced that the pair of actors were going to be sharing top billing. Since then they've made countless headlines, mostly related to rumors about Sweeney and Powell being romantic. The public began really paying attention to this ongoing story when Powell broke up with his ex, and she promptly unfollowed Sweeney on social media.

For this part, both Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have denied anything romantic going on between them. But as more steamy footage is released and we get stories about the onset nudity, smart money says the online chatter is going to continue for the time being.

They say that any publicity is good publicity, and it should be fascinating to see if/how the rumors and discourse ultimately impacts Anyone But You's box office performance. Will the chatter be loud enough that folks actually turn out for the movie over the holidays? Only time will tell.

Anyone But You will hit theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.