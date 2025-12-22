Critics Have Seen Netflix's Goodbye June, And They Say People Will Be ‘Weeping Into Their Eggnog’
Kate Winslet's directorial debut drops Christmas Eve on Netflix.
Kate Winslet is well-known for highly acclaimed roles in projects like Titanic, The Reader and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but now she’s hitting the 2025 movie calendar with her debut from behind the camera in Goodbye June. The Christmas drama, which was written by her son Joe Anders, is set to hit Netflix on December 24, and critics who have screened it ahead of time agree that this tearjerker leans hard on its stellar cast.
Leading that ensemble is Helen Mirren, who plays the titular matriarch, alongside Timothy Spall as June’s husband and Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, and Kate Winslet as their four children, who gather around their dying mother over the holidays. Helen O’Hara of Empire gives Goodbye June 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a strong directorial debut that captures the strange mix of emotions that can accompany losing a loved one. The critic says:
Caryn James of THR says the upcoming Netflix movie is at times “a little too heart-tugging,” but the ensemble makes it worth the watch. Kate Winslet shows promise as a director, while her son is talented but could use some more originality in his next project. James continues:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP gives Goodbye June 2.5 out of 4, saying that Kate Winslet’s straight-forward direction suits the tone of the movie, and aside from a few questionable choices, the film delivers moments of grace, humor and insight. Bahr writes:
Peyton Robinson of RogerEbert also says it’s obvious Kate Winslet is an actor-turned-director in the way that she allows the actors to do the heavy lifting rather than crafting anything from behind the camera. That’s for the best with what the critic calls a “formulaic and forgettable” story with a hotshot cast that feels incongruent with its content. Robinson continues:
Guy Lodge of Variety also thinks that Helen Mirren and company aren’t quite enough to “mask the shallow sentimentality of the material.” The script lacks the ring of lived experience, Lodge says, and none of the impressive ensemble are in peak form. He writes:
It sounds like critics think Kate Winslet shows promise at the helm, and while some saw authenticity in Joe Anders’ script, it sounds like others would like to see her direct something that is not her son’s film school project. With this cast, this will be a hard one to pass up for movie lovers who don’t mind a little holiday sobfest, so fire up your Netflix subscriptions for Goodbye June, coming Wednesday, December 24.
