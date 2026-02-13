Does Crime 101 Rise Above An Entry Level Course? See What Critics Are Saying About The Star-Studded Thriller
Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry star.
This year has already seen some great leading duos in action movies with The Rip (Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) and The Wrecking Crew (Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa). Up next on that list is Thor vs. The Hulk, or rather an American-accented Chris Hemsworth vs. Mark Ruffalo in Crime 101. The plot sounds like your typical heist movie (i.e. hella fun), and critics who were able to catch early screenings are weighing in as the crime thriller hits the 2026 movie calendar on February 13.
The cast of Crime 101 is very promising, with Halle Berry playing an insurance broker who gets caught up in jewel thief Mike Davis’ (Hemsworth) crimes, as Detective Lou Lubesnick (Ruffalo) closes in. Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte and more will also make appearances, and Damon Wise of Deadline says they don’t disappoint:
Ben Travis of Empire rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying it’s “solidly enjoyable and well-constructed.” However, the movie is aptly titled, because for all of its slick presentation and impressive cast, Travis says, Crime 101 struggles to go beyond the basics. The critic continues:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable calls Crime 101 — an adaptation of the novella of the same name in Don Winslow’s 2020 collection Broken — a "competent" crime thriller, shining with star power and “stellar” car chases, with enough twists to keep audiences on their toes. In comparison to Bart Layton’s past projects, however, there’s something missing. Puchko writes:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire gives the movie a B-, calling it “far from terrible,” especially thanks to Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo. However, in expanding the novella’s story, Bart Layton adds some unnecessary ingredients to the pot, the critic says, “with characters intersecting and allegiances and motivations often contradicting one another.” Lattanzio concludes:
Clint Gage of IGN gives the upcoming action movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10, saying it has everything a heist thriller ought to have, but not much else. There are interesting ideas at play throughout the film, Gage writes, that get swapped out in service of a less-compelling plot. The critic continues:
Of all the critics’ assessments that I went through, most of them seem middling, praising the director’s portrayal of Los Angeles and providing fun action scenes. And despite the stellar cast doing apparently solid work, there’s still the feeling that critics were left wanting something more in terms of originality.
Either way, Crime 101 has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 87%, so it would seem that the good outweighs the bad. If this crime thriller sounds like a fun way to spend two-plus hours, you can catch it in theaters now, as of February 13.
