Kate Hudson Responds To Mike Sardina’s Son Calling Song Sung Blue ‘All Lies’

Musical biopics are a tried and true subgenre in the film world, oftentimes capable of winning big during Awards Season. The latest of these to hit theaters is Song Sung Blue, which has already earned Kate Hudson a Golden Globe nomination. And now the 46-year-old actress and entrepreneur has responded to Mike Sardina's son calling the project "all lies." Let's break it all down.

Critics praised Song Sung Blue upon its release, with the movie focusing on the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman play Claire and Mike Sardina in the movie, but their son Michael Sardina Jr. has taken umbrage with his parents' portrayal in the project. In an interview with THR, the Almost Famous star responded to the discourse about the film, saying:

Honestly, I don’t even know — out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it.

This is a pretty understandable response. Kate Hudson's job was simply to act what was on the page for Song Sung Blue; she wasn't a director, writer, or producer on the project. And she'd seemingly rather not say anything that might be deemed disrespectful to the filmmakers or Sardina.

Michael Jr.'s comments seemingly stand in stark juxtaposition to the way that Claire Sardina has responded to Song Sung Blue. In the same interview, Hudson revealed that she's actually formed a relationship with the woman she was portraying in the biopic, saying:

I’m so happy that I got to know Claire, who’s such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie.

It sounds like there are some discrepancies within the family about their portrayal in Song Sung Blue. Given the sensitive nature of seeing one's life portrayed onscreen, perhaps this should be expected. As for Hudson, she seemingly isn't getting too involved in the chatter about the movie's contents.

As previously mentioned, Kate Hudson earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Claire Sardina, with her co-star Hugh Jackman celebrating her online despite not being recognized himself. The pair of actors were able to use their musical chops to belt out songs, while also portraying the lives and careers of Lightning & Thunder.

Playing a real-life figure can be daunting for actors, especially if their characters are still alive. That's exactly what Hudson did with Song Sung Blue, forming her own relationship with Claire in the process. Other actors have similarly connected with the subjects of their movies; Margot Robbie famously brought Tonya Harding to ceremonies during Awards Season like the Golden Globes.

Song Sung Blue is in theaters now, although it's been competing at the box office with big titles like Avatar 3 and The Housemaid. We'll just have to see if Hudson takes home any trophies for her performance.