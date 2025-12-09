Hugh Jackman Honored Co-Star Kate Hudson For Golden Globes Nomination After Not Being Recognized Himself

Awards Season has officially begun, to the joy of cinephiles and TV addicts alike. Both of those communities paid attention when the 2026 Golden Globe nominations were announced yesterday, honoring the industry's best contributions. That includes Kate Hudson, who got a nom for her role in the upcoming musical biopic Song Sung Blue. And despite not getting similarly honored, her co-star Hugh Jackman took the time to celebrate this accomplishment for the Almost Famous star.

The Song Sung Blue trailer showed Jackman and Hudson's excellent chemistry, as well as the musical numbers they recorded together on the project. Anticipation for the project will likely increase with news that the Nine actress was nominated for Best Female Actor — Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the forthcoming Globes. Jackman took to Instagram to celebrate this accomplishment, posting:

How sweet is that? If the star of the X-Men movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is disappointed about not being recognized by the Globes this year, he didn't let on. Instead he took the time to share this message of congratulations for Kate Hudson to his whopping 33.8 million followers on Instagram. He seems both proud of his co-star, as well as the movie as a whole getting recognition this Awards Season. We'll just have to wait and see if Hudson manages to snatch a trophy or not.

Rather than focused on Neil Diamond himself, Song Sung Blue is a biopic about a cover band that formed called Lightning & Thunder. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman lead a killer cast of actors, which also includes names like The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli, Mustafa Shakir, as well as Broadway stars Beth Malone and Sean Allan Krill. There's plenty of musical talent involved, so it should be fun to see the musical numbers that will be included throughout its 132-minute runtime.

In many ways Song Sung Blue feels like a return to form for Kate Hudson. Her role in Almost Famous was also about the music industry, albeit from a different lens. And after making a splash singing and dancing in Nine, it's exciting that she'll be able to belt out some tunes in the upcoming movie. Clearly critics are happy with this performance, as she's gotten a Golden Globe nomination prior to the movie even getting its wide theatrical release.

It certainly seems like Hudson and Jackman enjoyed their time together and had great chemistry, which I assume will take center stage as the pair of stars promote the movie. We'll just have to wait and see if more Awards Season nods are coming.

Song Sung Blue hits theaters December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. While fan wait to see if Hugh Jackman will appear in upcoming Marvel movies, this will be sure to satiate fans ready to see the Aussie back on the big screen.