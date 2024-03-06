Critics Have Seen Kung Fu Panda 4, See What They’re Saying About Jack Black’s Animated Sequel

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has never failed to deliver for Universal and Dreamworks animation, The Panda is arguably better than Shrek in many ways, so it’s no surprise that it becomes the first from the animation studio to see a fourth film released in its series. Fans hoping for another fun adventure with Jack Black’s Po are likely in luck, as most critics think that Kung Fu Panda 4 is, at worst, a fun enough distraction, while others seem to enjoy the movie, feeling it's perhaps one of the better entries, though not everybody feels that way.

The CinemaBlend review of Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of those that that doesn't love the film as much as some. Our own Eric Eisenberg actually calls it the weakest in the series, saying...

The new sequel can’t be said to betray what came before it in the previous films, but there is enough backtracking and treading water to make the journey less satisfying, and there are too many predictable elements in the journey with Po and Zhen to make it excusable.

Everything we know about Kung Fu Panda 4 reveals some changes to the status quo of the franchise. The Furious Five, Po’s normal backup band of heroes, is largely absent, replaced with a new character, Zhen, voiced by the new go-to for every animation studio, Awkwafina. Next Big Picture says that the pair of Awkwafina and Black are what elevates Kung Fu Panda 4 from something run of the mill to something special, saying…

While there are so many areas that “Kung Fu Panda 4” could have and should have pushed the boundaries, there is still a lot of pleasing storytelling here. It’s a genuinely enjoyable flick with lovable characters and so many laughable moments courtesy of Black and Awkwafina’s impeccable comedic timing.

Kung Fu Panda is largely about comedy, it blends that with animated action that, even though the hero is over a large panda bear, rarely if ever fails to impress. Slashfilm says that Kung Fu Panda 4 does the franchise proud with its visuals, blending the two sides perfectly. ..

But where "Kung Fu Panda 4" falters in the story, it makes up for with exquisite animation and meticulously choreographed action sequences. Like a mix of Jackie Chan and "Looney Tunes," it's never boring watching Po be a skilled martial artist while still occasionally fumbling his way to victory and success. For every well-executed punch and kick, there's a pratfall or galumph that also manages to get the job done.

Of course, the silly comedy panda may work well for younger audiences, but there are also adults in the theater who are looking to be equally entertained. The Playlist says that Kung Fu Panda 4 gives plenty to enjoy, even if nothing in the film is unexpected….

For kids, the film is watchable because Black still finds ways to boost the movie with genuine charisma through his vocal talents alone (so much so you wonder why he isn’t working more in live action) and, for adults, something is reassuring in the glorious exasperation that accompanies everyone of Hoffman’s line readings. Still, it all feels a little too by the book.

For better or worse, Kung Fu Panda 4 is a Kung Fu Panda movie, and all that entails. While most critics seem to enjoy the franchise enough that “more is better” is the general rule, not everybody passes the film. Paste is a bit harsher, with the movie seeming too predictable and not feeling like it justifies its spot in theaters, saying…

As the next step in Po’s supposed journey, however, Kung Fu Panda 4 feels pretty canned compared to the first two movies, like a direct-to-streaming continuation that Jack Black has willed to the big screen via sheer enthusiasm. Its secondhand qualities are embodied by Zhen, whose destiny seems preordained from the moment she appears…

As another critic who saw Kung Fu Panda 4, my views generally align with these. Nothing in the film surprised me or otherwise inspired me, but I had a good time for 90 minutes, and there are worse things in the world. Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters on Friday. It's only the first of two films on the 2024 movie schedule from Dreamworks Animation, as The Wild Robot is set for release in September