Critics Have Seen Kung Fu Panda 4, See What They’re Saying About Jack Black’s Animated Sequel
How does the newest Kung Fu Panda stack up against the rest of the franchise?
The Kung Fu Panda franchise has never failed to deliver for Universal and Dreamworks animation, The Panda is arguably better than Shrek in many ways, so it’s no surprise that it becomes the first from the animation studio to see a fourth film released in its series. Fans hoping for another fun adventure with Jack Black’s Po are likely in luck, as most critics think that Kung Fu Panda 4 is, at worst, a fun enough distraction, while others seem to enjoy the movie, feeling it's perhaps one of the better entries, though not everybody feels that way.
The CinemaBlend review of Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of those that that doesn't love the film as much as some. Our own Eric Eisenberg actually calls it the weakest in the series, saying...
Everything we know about Kung Fu Panda 4 reveals some changes to the status quo of the franchise. The Furious Five, Po’s normal backup band of heroes, is largely absent, replaced with a new character, Zhen, voiced by the new go-to for every animation studio, Awkwafina. Next Big Picture says that the pair of Awkwafina and Black are what elevates Kung Fu Panda 4 from something run of the mill to something special, saying…
Kung Fu Panda is largely about comedy, it blends that with animated action that, even though the hero is over a large panda bear, rarely if ever fails to impress. Slashfilm says that Kung Fu Panda 4 does the franchise proud with its visuals, blending the two sides perfectly. ..
Of course, the silly comedy panda may work well for younger audiences, but there are also adults in the theater who are looking to be equally entertained. The Playlist says that Kung Fu Panda 4 gives plenty to enjoy, even if nothing in the film is unexpected….
For better or worse, Kung Fu Panda 4 is a Kung Fu Panda movie, and all that entails. While most critics seem to enjoy the franchise enough that “more is better” is the general rule, not everybody passes the film. Paste is a bit harsher, with the movie seeming too predictable and not feeling like it justifies its spot in theaters, saying…
As another critic who saw Kung Fu Panda 4, my views generally align with these. Nothing in the film surprised me or otherwise inspired me, but I had a good time for 90 minutes, and there are worse things in the world. Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters on Friday. It's only the first of two films on the 2024 movie schedule from Dreamworks Animation, as The Wild Robot is set for release in September
Dirk Libbey
