Critics Have Seen Presence, And They’re Here For Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Chillingly Effective’ Supernatural Thriller
The new horror flick hits theaters January 24.
Steven Soderbergh is a celebrated filmmaker, recognized for movies including Erin Brokovich, Traffic, and his debut Sex, Lies, and Videotape. Never afraid to push boundaries, the director is now bringing his unique perspective to the 2025 movie calendar with his upcoming horror movie Presence. Starring Lucy Liu, Julia Fox and Chris Sullivan, Presence is finally hitting theaters on January 24 — a full year after it began garnering attention from its premiere at Sundance and other film festivals. Let’s see what critics are saying about Soderbergh’s supernatural thriller.
Told from the perspective of the entity that inhabits the home of the Payne family, Presence is apparently so intense that some audience members walked out of its film festival premiere, and even the cast was reportedly left shaken. CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola had the opportunity to see the film, and he says Presence puts a spin on POV horror that he never knew he needed. He writes:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying as director and cinematographer, Steven Soderbergh really IS the ghost, and he weaves quite the “chillingly effective tale” that packs an unexpected punch. Bahr says:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club gives it a B+, likening the movie to the Paranormal Activity franchise with a twist. The new spin on found footage horror is worth every penny of the ticket price, the critic says, writing:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times rates Presence 3 out of 4 stars, positing that it was such an interesting story that it would have even worked without the ghost. The dysfunctional family provides the drama, and honestly the horror too. Roeper continues:
While many critics are buying into Steven Soderbergh’s POV, Nerds of Color’s Mike Manalo says the familiar dysfunctional family story drags down the director’s attempts to liven up the trope of having a dead protagonist. Manalo applauds its diverse cast, though, and admits the movie is still worth seeing. The critic gives Presence an A for representation but a C+ for entertainment, writing:
The critics have lots of interesting takes on the upcoming haunted house movie, but overall they seem to agree that Steven Soderbergh’s POV is one worth checking out. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s been Certified Fresh with 88% on the Tomatometer, so if you want to see what this movie is all about — and what had people walking out of theaters on the festival circuit — Presence hits theaters on Friday, January 24.
