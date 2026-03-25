‘A Pretty Fun Lil A-- Beater.’ Pretty Lethal Dance-Fights Its Way To Mixed Reviews
The ballet-fu action thriller is streaming now.
It’s rare (but not unheard of, thanks to last year’s John Wick spinoff Ballerina) that the leads of your action thriller come in the form of ballet dancers. Pretty Lethal hits the 2026 movie release calendar on March 25, featuring a handful of ballerinas who are forced to use their training to fight their way out of an inn full of dangerous gangsters. Critics screened the movie, and while opinions are mixed, they mostly agree there’s some “bonkers” ballet-fu fun to be found.
Pretty Lethal has acquired a great cast, including Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, Millicent Simmonds and Avantika, with Uma Thurman playing the owner of the inn who has a tragic history with ballet. Matt Donato of Daily Dead rates it 3.5 out of 5, saying that it’s not a perfect movie by any means, but for a streaming popcorn flick, it’s “a pretty fun lil' ass-beater.” The critic says:
Glenn Garner of Deadline says Uma Thurman leaves “no crumbs” in her performance and is complemented by the talented young dancers around her, as director Vicky Jewson puts her twist on the action genre through a “darkly comedic, emotionally wrought female lens.” Garner continues:
Grant Hermanns of ScreenRant isn’t quite as enthusiastic about the new action movie, rating it a 5 out of 10. The critic says there are some unique, if a little sloppy, action sequences, but with an underwhelming script and no depth to the characters, the “ballet-fu” can only take it so far. More from the review:
Angie Han of THR says one third-act fight scene seems to be the entire reason Pretty Lethal exists in the first place with its “John Wick-meets-The Nutcracker choreography.” While that’s undeniably fun, Han says, the movie is ultimately forgettable. The critic continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert rates the movie 1.5 stars out of 4, citing minimal character development, Hostel levels of brutality that throw off the tone and a criminal underutilization of Uma Thurman. The critic says:
It sounds like Pretty Lethal shines the brightest when we’re seeing the ballerinas do their John Wick-esque thing, though a shallow script, tonal imbalances and a waste of Uma Thurman’s talents have left some critics less than enthused. If you want to check out the ballet-fu action thriller, Pretty Lethal is streaming now with a Prime Video subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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