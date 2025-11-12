Critics Have Seen Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Does Jesse Eisenberg Make Magic In The Heist Series’ ‘Fun’ But ‘Outwardly Cheesy’ Third Movie?
Who missed the Four Horsemen?
It’s been nine years since we last saw Daniel Atlas and his crew use their magic skills to pull off a heist, and now they’re back for Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. The third movie in the Jesse Eisenberg-led series hits the 2025 movie calendar on November 14. Combining magic with a good heist movie made for a lot of fun in the first movies (horrible plot twists notwithstanding), and the cast is bursting with talent, both old and new. But does that translate into positive reviews? Let’s see what the critics have up their sleeves.
Work on Now You See Me 3 started 10 years ago, and the three-quel has gone through changes in screenwriter and director over the years. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer ended up landing the gig for another project with Jesse Eisenberg, who is rejoined by Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher as their characters recruit some new illusionists to assist in a big diamond heist. And according to Caroline Siede of AV Club they all seem to be having a blast. She gives the movie a B, saying:
Mark Kennedy of the AP says the old gang’s still got it, and the future is in good hands, as Now You See Me 3 introduces a trio of Gen Z illusionists, played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt. The critic appreciates this offering not relying on CGI as much as the 2016 sequel, rating the movie 3 out of 4 stars and writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says it’s a worthy continuation of the franchise, and Jesse Eisenberg is “gripping” as the leader of the Four Horsemen. Daniel Atlas? Try “Danny Ocean reborn as a terse megalomaniac of illusion.” Gleiberman continues:
Chris Hayner of Polygon, meanwhile, says the trick of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is actually being played on the audience. The movie isn’t actually a sequel but a reboot that’s seemingly passing the torch to a new generation of Horsemen. In the end, it’s a fine movie, the critic says, despite flaws like replacing magic with puzzles. In Hayner’s words:
Eric Goldman of IGN gives it an “Okay” 6 out of 10. As with the two that came before it, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t coasts on the charm of its ensemble cast but never fully realizes the potential of its concept. Goldman says:
Well, it sounds like Now You See Me 3 definitely has some issues, but regardless, Jesse Eisenberg and company are still game to entertain audiences. The movie currently stands with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, but if the first two movies are any indication, the audience will likely rate the movie higher than critics.
If you want to refresh yourself on the first two movies (or if you, ahem, didn’t realize there were two other movies) they can both be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hits theaters on Friday, November 14.
