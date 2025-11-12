Critics Have Seen Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Does Jesse Eisenberg Make Magic In The Heist Series’ ‘Fun’ But ‘Outwardly Cheesy’ Third Movie?

It’s been nine years since we last saw Daniel Atlas and his crew use their magic skills to pull off a heist, and now they’re back for Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. The third movie in the Jesse Eisenberg-led series hits the 2025 movie calendar on November 14. Combining magic with a good heist movie made for a lot of fun in the first movies (horrible plot twists notwithstanding), and the cast is bursting with talent, both old and new. But does that translate into positive reviews? Let’s see what the critics have up their sleeves.

Work on Now You See Me 3 started 10 years ago, and the three-quel has gone through changes in screenwriter and director over the years. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer ended up landing the gig for another project with Jesse Eisenberg, who is rejoined by Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher as their characters recruit some new illusionists to assist in a big diamond heist. And according to Caroline Siede of AV Club they all seem to be having a blast. She gives the movie a B, saying:

As with the previous films, there are as many ludicrous plot holes as there are genuinely surprising twists, and little of what happens in the story would hold up to any kind of scrutiny. (Why are these stage magicians so well-trained in hand-to-hand combat?) But that’s part of the fun too. Early in the film, a magician declares, ‘War, pandemics, climate change, AI. Let’s face it, you all need magic now more than ever.’ It’s a corny line, but Now You Don’t makes the case.

Mark Kennedy of the AP says the old gang’s still got it, and the future is in good hands, as Now You See Me 3 introduces a trio of Gen Z illusionists, played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt. The critic appreciates this offering not relying on CGI as much as the 2016 sequel, rating the movie 3 out of 4 stars and writing:

The last two Now You See Me installments got very green-screen and CGI when it came to effects, but the third very refreshingly steps back into old-fashioned trickery. In a single take, we see each of the heroes try to top the others with a card trick, misdirection or illusion. There’s also a hall of mirrors, an upside-down room, an infinity staircase, a perspective-warping room and a nifty escape from a chamber filling with sand. Kudos to the filmmakers for embracing physical tricks over digital trickery.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety says it’s a worthy continuation of the franchise, and Jesse Eisenberg is “gripping” as the leader of the Four Horsemen. Daniel Atlas? Try “Danny Ocean reborn as a terse megalomaniac of illusion.” Gleiberman continues:

The pleasurable thing about the NYSM movies is that you can never totally pin down where they’re going. They always pull the ground out from under the rug out from under the audience. And while it may be true that a good magician never reveals his tricks, the Now You See Me movies always reveal their tricks, in a way that only makes them seem trickier.

Chris Hayner of Polygon, meanwhile, says the trick of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is actually being played on the audience. The movie isn’t actually a sequel but a reboot that’s seemingly passing the torch to a new generation of Horsemen. In the end, it’s a fine movie, the critic says, despite flaws like replacing magic with puzzles. In Hayner’s words:

I understand why so much importance was placed on the next generation of Horsemen in this movie, and if this wasn’t the first Now You See Me movie in a decade, I wouldn’t complain. The original cast are all in their 40s — save for Harrelson, who is 64 — and bringing in a trio of Gen Z magicians is the sort of thing that could keep this franchise going for years to come, catching the eyes of a younger audience. I just wish it hadn't been at the expense of the real magic of Now You See Me: the Horsemen themselves.

Eric Goldman of IGN gives it an “Okay” 6 out of 10. As with the two that came before it, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t coasts on the charm of its ensemble cast but never fully realizes the potential of its concept. Goldman says:

The Now You See Me films have never completely landed the ‘Ocean’s Eleven But With Magic’ vibe they seem to aspire to, thanks to more outwardly cheesy and questionable moments, and characters that feel especially flimsy, even for a large ensemble of this type. … It’s the epitome of ‘We’re just having fun here’ entertainment, and while little of it resonates, it mostly gets the job done.

Well, it sounds like Now You See Me 3 definitely has some issues, but regardless, Jesse Eisenberg and company are still game to entertain audiences. The movie currently stands with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, but if the first two movies are any indication, the audience will likely rate the movie higher than critics.

If you want to refresh yourself on the first two movies (or if you, ahem, didn’t realize there were two other movies) they can both be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hits theaters on Friday, November 14.