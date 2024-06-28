Critics Can’t Get Enough Of SeXXXy Scream Queen Mia Goth In Ti West’s Trilogy Capper MaXXXine
She's a star!
Some of the best horror movies in recent years have come out of A24, and Ti West is responsible for two of them in X and its prequel Pearl. Two years later he’s back with a third offering in the franchise, MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising the role of the aspiring actress. MaXXXine’s release date is July 5, and critics have had the chance to screen the film before it slashes its way into theaters. First responses to the sleazy threequel were positive, and much of the critics' praise for the upcoming A24 movie seems to be centered around its star.
Mia Goth is, naturally, the star in Ti West’s latest project, but this time she’ll be surrounded by some new faces to the franchise, with Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito and others filling in the cast around Maxine as she strives for stardom while trying to avoid the Night Stalker. In the CinemaBlend review of MaXXXine, Eric Eisenberg says this movie cements Goth’s place as a standout Final Girl. He gives the film 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm gives it an 8.5 out of 10, saying that just as X and Pearl before it perfectly captured the worlds in which they were set, this upcoming horror movie is full of 1980s lusty, electric sleaze. This supporting cast is the strongest of the trilogy, but Mia Goth owns the franchise with another powerhouse performance. Colangelo says:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives MaXXXine an A-, saying they feel the vibes of Charli XCX’s “Brat” as the hyperviolent threequel delivers the most extreme kills while doubling as a social lambasting. Mia Goth gives her fullest performance of the trilogy, the critic says, writing:
David Rooney of THR echoes other critics in lauding Mia Goth’s magnetic presence. He says she's paving the road for a new breed of scream queen, and by the time the credits roll, audiences will be praying Ti West comes through with a fourth offering in the series. Rooney continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN also praises the lead actress, with her “chilling, unbroken stares,” but says that’s not enough to make up for what it lacks everywhere else. The critic rates MaXXXine a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, saying:
As expected after seeing MaXXXine's trailer, it sounds like 1980s sleaze permeates through this movie, and many critics are crediting the trilogy's satisfying conclusion to Mia Goth and her embodiment of the title character. MaXXXine hits the big screen on Friday, July 5.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.