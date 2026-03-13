Critics Say Slanted Brings ‘Unique Twists’ But Plenty Of Clichés In Body Horror-Teen Comedy
If Mean Girls took The Substance ...
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Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley shocked and horrified us back in 2024 with the body-horror film The Substance, and there’s definitely a bit of that combined with Mean Girls coursing through the veins of one new project on the 2026 movie calendar. Slanted stars Shirley Chen as a self-conscious Chinese American teenager who goes to drastic lengths to gain popularity amongst her white peers. Critics have seen the body horror-comedy and are here to help us decide if we want to, too.
Slanted is the feature directorial debut of Amy Wang and sees its protagonist Joan Huang undergo an experimental surgery that effectively erases any traces of her Chinese ethnicity as she assumes a new body (Mckenna Grace). Luna Guthrie of Collider rates it an 8 out of 10, saying its largely Asian American crew gives the movie the authenticity to make some interesting points about the American teen experience through the lens of immigrant families. Guthrie continues:
Grant Hermanns of ScreenRant also gives it 8 out of 10, saying its slow start escalates ito “wonderfully disgusting practical effects,” “squirm-worthy visuals” and a chilling exploration of what the “American Dream” is. Hermanns writes:Article continues below
Jen Yamato of the L.A. Times credits Shirley Chen and Mckenna Grace for their portrayal of Joan/Jo as the same conflicted teen, despite her two bodies. However, Yamato says the satire never cuts quite as deeply as it should. Yamato continues:
Brandon Yu of the New York Times, meanwhile, finds the upcoming horror movie “dismayingly regressive,” writing that Amy Wang puts “every facile idea of diaspora discourse into a blender, then chucks the machine at your head.” More from Yu’s review:
Peyton Robinson of RogerEbert rates the movie 1 star out of 4, calling it meek in its approach to make a statement. It dips its toes into camp, satire, cultural criticism, and body horror, Robinson says, but never fully embraces any of them. She continues:
There are unquestionably valid topics being explored in Slanted, but the critics don’t all agree on how well Amy Wang executed her vision. It’s getting more positive feedback than negative, though, with 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you think this satirical body horror sounds like your kind of movie, now’s your chance. Slanted is in theaters as of Friday, March 13.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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