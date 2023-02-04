Critics Think Tom Brady’s 80 For Brady Movie Is OK, But The Fans Seem To Be Loving It

The box office is heating up this weekend with two new highly-anticipated releases: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller Knock at the Cabin and based-on-a-true-story football comedy 80 For Brady. The latter has four legendary actresses, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, all teaming up to play a group of friends who decide to go to the Super Bowl together to meet NFL star Tom Brady. While reviews for 80 For Brady hailed it a mixed bag , moviegoers are making a point to check out the flick, and really enjoying it!

The Rotten Tomatoes score for 80 For Brady illustrates a bit of the discrepancy between critics and fans on the latest 2023 movie release . At the time of this article being written, the comedy barely squeaks by in the “fresh” category with a 64%, while it’s an easy winner on the audience score side at 91%. And if that’s not enough of a signal that 80 For Brady is getting a lot of love, fans on the internet are sharing their love too. That’s right, the internet. Check this review out:

Just got home from watching @80forBrady . Such a fun, thoughtful, & warm movie. This movie is perfect son/mother, or daughter/mother, or a group of old friends. Just having @TomBrady in it is GREAT 4 me!!!! #TomBrady All the ladies were so relatable!!February 3, 2023 See more

Critics have been here and there on the new comedy, with CinemaBlend’s own 80 For Brady review giving the movie 2 out of 5 stars, saying that the movie “shouldn’t have even qualified for training camp.” Other reviewers called the movie things like “mediocre” and a “weird mushroom trip,” but some movie fans are saying otherwise.

I loved #80forbrady — Lily, Jane, Rita, and Sally are absolutely darling. Billy Porter is FABULOUS. I only wish he had more screen time to sing/dance. pic.twitter.com/ZPbkex9oT6February 3, 2023 See more

The movie is loosely based on a true story about a Tom Brady fan-club comprised of older women who nicknamed themselves the “Over 80 for Brady” club. It’s the kind of wild plotline for a movie that is getting people talking . Here’s another positive reaction:

#80ForBrady is such an adorable movie! It’s certainly going to be a comfort movie that people can just play all the time. Lots of laughs and heartfelt moments.January 28, 2023 See more

As the weekend gets going, Deadline has also reported that it’s going to be a close call at the box office between 80 For Brady and Knock at the Cabin, with both movies battling it out for No. 1. The comedy is being predicted to make $14 million, while Shyamalan’s new movie is expected to bring in $15 million. And some people are already going for seconds:

Going to watch #80ForBrady for the 2nd time tomorrow and tbh I’m not prepared to cry again 😭😂. Such a good movie!! 100% recommend!!!February 3, 2023 See more

One special feature about going to see 80 For Brady is that Paramount has partnered with theaters to lower the price it will cost moviegoers to see the movie specifically, with chains like Regal and Cinemark offering all-day matinee pricing for the movie. Some groups of ladies are making an outing out of the movie, and Lily Tomlin has noticed, sharing this:

We love this. We love it so much. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/i9QSnS77YkFebruary 2, 2023 See more