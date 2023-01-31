80 For Brady Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Tom Brady-Centric Buddy Comedy
The octogenarians are going to the Super Bowl!
Tom Brady’s name may be in the title of the upcoming film 80 for Brady, but the real stars are its four Hollywood icons — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field — portraying a quartet of 80-something New England Patriots fans who hit the road to see their team play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The movie has caught some flak from social media users who are just finding out the plot, but now the reviews are here, so critics can give us a better idea of what to expect before it hits theaters on February 3.
With everything Tom Brady has been through over the past year – from his retirement and un-retirement to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen – many are curious to see what acting chops the famed NFL quarterback brings to the screen (in the movie that he also produced). And with a trailer showing the pairing of Jane Fonda, Guy Fieri and football, what could go wrong? Let’s take a look at what the critics are saying.
Leigh Monson of the AV Club grades the movie a C, saying that 80 for Brady relies on sight gags and celebrity cameos to make up for a lack of wit, but the genuine chemistry of the four leading actresses makes up for the film’s shortcomings. The critic continues:
Fran Hoepfner of The Wrap says Tom Brady even shows some star quality, giving off a sense of unreality that fits the tone of the movie. Not surprisingly, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin do not disappoint, according to the review:
Vince Mancini of Uproxx calls the movie “a weirdly fascinating train wreck,” and while he admits he didn’t think 80 for Brady would be his cup of tea, he was drawn in. The critic explains:
Peter Debruge of Variety is one of several critics to point out that no football fandom is required, as 80 for Brady plays more as a buddy comedy than a sports film. It does celebrate the fact that women can love football too, the critic says, even if the central foursome are possibly more interested in how Tom Brady looks in his uniform than how he plays the game. He continues:
Sheri Linden of The Hollywood Reporter says Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern’s screenplay provided the four leads with “terrifically droll lines,” but the actresses, Lily Tomlin especially, effortlessly elevate the material. The critic continues:
It sounds like regardless of how big a Tom Brady fan you are or which team (if any) your loyalty lies with, 80 for Brady is more about the friendships between the four octogenarians than it is about the Super Bowl (though I’m genuinely curious to know if ANY Atlanta Falcons fans will be willing to relive the game this movie is centered around).
For those who want to see what Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field can do when sharing the screen together, you’ll be able to catch 80 for Brady in theaters starting on Friday, February 3. You can also take a look at our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.