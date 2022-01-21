Dakota Johnson Throws Back To Fifty Shades Of Grey After James Corden Asks If Her Dress Is Too Short

It’s been a hot minute since Dakota Johnson played the leading lady in the spicy film adaptation of the 50 Shades of Grey series, but she apparently doesn’t mind throwing it back to her most popular films. After James Corden asks the star if her dress may be a little too short, Johnson had the perfect response , referencing her many nude scenes in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise.

Dakota Johnson recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a gorgeous red mini dress. At the beginning of the interview she appears a little bit uncomfortable, with her hands and arms in an odd placement. This seems to evoke a response out of Corden, who asks Johnson if she is okay and would like his jacket. You can check out the video for yourself below:

It’s reasonable to say that some people may have found themselves a little uncomfortable at James Corden’s question about a potential wardrobe malfunction , especially if they were feeling a bit anxious about sitting in a short dress in the first place. However, Dakota Johnson handles the situation with some serious humor and grace, earning her some laughs from the audience.

Dakota Johnson doesn’t seem phased by the question about her dress. In fact, Johnson is all smiles when she looks out to the live audience and whips out a quick response that throws it back to her role in the erotic romance 50 Shades of Grey. Here’s what she says, exactly:

It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.

If you’ve seen 50 Shades of Grey or any of the later films in the franchise, you know exactly what she’s talking about. Dakota Johnson and her co-star Jamie Dornan are filmed nude or near nude in pretty much all of them. Having been heavily involved in such an erotic franchise that had a huge following, it totally makes sense why her dress riding up a little, even on television, seemed as though it was no big deal to her.

Dakota Johnson has been pretty vocal about how proud she is of her work on the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, and has even said she would be open to taking part in other similar franchises . Her ability to embrace her past work and handle situations like James Corden’s dress question has fans really loving Johnson. There’s practically nothing but love for her in the comment section of the video, fans praising her for her quirky vibe and authentic nature.

While she may have no problem throwing it back to her time as Anastasia Steele in 50 Shades of Grey, you’ll be able to catch her in a few different projects this year. Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? both head to the Sundance Film Festival within the week, and the new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion should be releasing to Netflix sometime this year.