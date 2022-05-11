Dan Fogler Shares Some Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Jacob And Queenie On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3

Warning: spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, use the nearest Portkey to jump to another piece of coverage at CinemaBlend.

Believe it or not, the romantic angles from the Fantastic Beasts films are pretty popular with the Wizarding World fanbase. One particular favorite that people have watched with keen interest is that of Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski and Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein. With Fantastic Beasts 3 still playing its role in the world of 2022 movie releases , Fogler has shared some never-before-seen photos from the set, and he’s really excited to do so!

Taking to his Instagram profile, the actor shared some spoilery photos that people who haven’t taken this trip may want to shy away from. The first two shots are of particular interest, with Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol sharing a special moment from the ending to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore . Consider this your last chance to avoid spoilers and/or to get tissues for the happy tears you may shed:

Before we get too into any other details about why Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore may have played this particular card, let’s just revel in the Jacob and Queenie beauty. After their romance took a controversial twist in The Crimes of Grindelwald , the third Fantastic Beasts film saw this one true pair finally getting married in the bakery he opened at the conclusion of the first chapter. Using the bakery as a continued source of memories from their relationship, the movie couldn’t have used a better venue to celebrate their love.

Romance comes with some bittersweet consequences yet again, only this time it’s the Fantastic Beasts franchise that’s endangered. With the underwhelming performance of The Secrets of Dumbledore , the more love-centric resolution to J.K. Rowling and David Yates’ screenplay could serve as somewhat of an ending for the struggling series. That is, if Warner Bros. doesn’t decide to do something like shift this traditionally theatrical franchise to streaming as an exclusive for HBO Max subscribers .

Fantastic Beasts 4’s future is still up for debate , as is the final movie in the planned give movie cycle. At the very least, the ending to Fantastic Beasts 3 had the mercy to end with a comparative high note, without any unresolved cliffhangers in the air. Jacob and Queenie will live happily ever after, as will Newt Scamander and Tina Goldstein. It would be nice to see how those results make their way to the history books, but we’ll just have to savor this moment while we can.

Audience members who still want to get out there and support Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore can head to the movies and do just that. Don't forget that a quick refresher can be had with the first two Fantastic Beasts films, as they're streaming on HBO Max at the time of this writing.