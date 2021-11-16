Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Has An Official Blu-Ray Release Date, With Plenty Of Bond Special Features

Recently, there was information on the internet that seemed to point to a potential home video release date for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film . While not confirmed by the studio at that moment, previous rumors and product listings built a firm case that we’d be able to take 007 home for the holidays. Thanks to some new updates that have just broken, we confirm that No Time To Die has an official Blu-ray release date, with plenty of Bond special features along for this last ride.

Per the official announcement from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment , No Time To Die will be available on physical home video starting December 21st. While director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film is currently available on PVOD , it doesn’t include the features we’re about to list off. As you’ll see below, there’s a nice handful of informative extras, with one anticipated bonus only being available with the 4K UHD release:

ANATOMY OF A SCENE: MATERA

KEEPING IT REAL: THE ACTION OF NO TIME TO DIE

A GLOBAL JOURNEY

DESIGNING BOND

BEING JAMES BOND (4K UHD Only)

You probably expected director Baillie Walsh’s documentary Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story to be part of the extras package on Daniel Craig’s explosive finale. That notion is absolutely correct, but as you can see above, you’ll need to purchase the 4K UHD version of No Time To Die to own it. Definitely keep that in mind when treating yourself, or the Bond fan(s) in your life, this holiday season.

No Time To Die’s official announcement for home video comes at an excellent time. The film was recently announced as outpacing Universal’s F9 at the international box office, and having the physical home video release date on deck keeps the fires of anticipation stoked for this singular experience. It’s still a bit of a shame they couldn’t have held off on announcing the news for one more day, as the 15th anniversary of Casino Royale’s release would have made for a perfect full circle moment.

Though it’s racked up an impressive pandemic era box office tally thus far, there’s probably a sizable amount of James Bond fans that still haven’t seen No Time To Die. All of that is about to change, as in a little over a month’s time , 007 will find his way into the homes of those who choose to welcome him in. Just remember to leave him a martini and some caviar, as milk and cookies aren’t exactly his bag.