No Time To Die: When You Can Own Daniel Craig's Final James Bond Movie

At this point, James Bond fans have plenty of options to check out Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie , No Time To Die. Not only is the 25th 007 adventure still playing in theaters, it’s also available to rent on PVOD through major digital platforms. But that’s not enough, as there are those who are going to want to own this record breaking finale for themselves on physical media. Thanks to two major digital product listings, we now have good reason to believe that No Time To Die has been all but totally confirmed for a December 21 home video release date.

We say “all but totally confirmed” because there’s been no official announcement from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment as of yet. Per their distribution deal with MGM for No Time To Die, Universal will be handling the home video release, on top of their international theatrical distribution duties . However, both Amazon and Target have updated product listings that state that James Bond will be home in time for Christmas, as this date is the Tuesday before Christmas.

Should this be confirmed by an announcement from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, it would confirm the No Time To Die home video rumors that have been circulating since September through sources like Dawn of the Discs . It would make sense for this release date to be confirmed, as we’ve seen pandemic era theatrical hits like Free Guy hitting home video roughly two months after their debuts. However, if you’re a die hard James Bond collector hoping for a new box set that includes No Time To Die, you may want to temper your expectations.

As of this moment, there’s no announcement for a new James Bond collection of all 25 007 movies . Similarly, no news of an updated Daniel Craig Collection box has been heard. For the time being, No Time To Die will be released by its lonesome, looking to be bundled with the pre-existing collections that are still available. But with next year's celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond coming up, it would seem that the occasion would call for both of those prospects to be fulfilled.

If one were to make an educated guess, No Time To Die’s home video release date will probably be confirmed within the next week or two. With big holiday shopping dates like Black Friday on the horizon, there’s a potential for offers that could see the film pre-ordered en masse for timely delivery. And seeing as director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s James Bond entry has been doing rather well for itself in recent box office results , home video money would be a nice boost to No Time To Die’s overall take in 2021.