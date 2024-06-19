Daniel Radcliffe Just Admitted His Favorite Harry Potter Book, And As A Wizarding World Fan, I'm Very Surprised

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades now, and it showing no signs of slowing down. And while the Wizarding World has grown with movies, theme parks, and even a Broadway play, the novels continue to have a special place in the hearts of fans. Fans watched the Harry Potter cast grow up before our eyes, including Daniel Radcliffe and more. Radcliffe just admitted his favorite Harry Potter book, and as A Wizarding World fan, I'm very surprised.

Daniel Radcliffe recently won his first Tony Award for starring in the Broadway revival Merrily We Roll Along. While speaking with the press during theater's biggest night (via People), he revealed which of J.K. Rowling's books is his favorite. And it's a surprising choice; while speaking about the upcoming Harry Potter show (which will be available with a Max subscription), Radcliffe said:

The last one, I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorite of the books and of the films.

There you have it. It sounds like the final chapter in Harry Potter is Daniel Radcliffe's favorite, both on the page and on the screen. Fans love to rank the Harry Potter movies, but The Deathly Hallows doesn't always make it to the top of the list. Radcliffe has a unique understanding of the franchise after playing the Boy Who Lived for a decade.

Some of the most popular entries in Harry Potter by fans are usually choices like The Goblet of Fire and The Prisoner of Azkaban. But Radcliffe is a big fan of the final entry, where the story reaches its climax. And I have to say, I agree. I've always loved the pacing of the first Deathly Hallows movie and its bold swings like the animated sequence and Harry and Hermione's dance.

While I'm buying what Radcliffe is selling, smart money says that his comments are going to turn the heads of Wizarding World fans. Usually the most nostalgic feelings come from earlier entries in the franchise, especially entries like The Goblet of Fire. But considering how well he knows the franchise, we gotta respect the 34 year-old actor's surprising opinions.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding the Harry Potter franchise is whether or not Daniel Radcliffe and the cast might appear in a Cursed Child movie and reprise their roles in the process. They've given a variety of answers on the subject, with some actors more open to returning to the Wizarding World than others. But there are currently no plans for that movie to be produced, so there's still time for things to change.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming on Max, which will also be the home of the forthcoming streaming service. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.