Daniel Radcliffe And Keira Knightley Have The Same Take On Fans Quoting Their Movies At Them

When you’re lucky enough to have the kind of successful career that Daniel Radcliffe has had, adoring fans come with the territory. Of course, the 37-year-old will always be the original Harry Potter (even though the new series is coming quickly on the 2026 TV schedule), and he’ll always have people quoting the Harry Potter movies and books to him. The actor was just asked about that experience, and his answer lines up with Keira Knightley’s take on it.

Daniel Radcliffe And Keira Knightley Share The Same Quoting Movies Take

Radcliffe was just asked if there’s a quote from one of his movies that’s recited to him the most during an interview with People. Here’s what he had to say:

Unless you’re doing a very obvious one to me now, it will go over my head. You do a deep cut Harry Potter line to me, I’ll probably look at you very blankly right now, because it’s been a long time.

So, if you’re hoping to impress Radcliffe by quoting something from one of his roles, as he says, it probably will go past him very easily. And to be fair, much of his most famous work was filmed when he was growing up. It’d be like asking someone to remember what you said in class in fifth grade once. Here’s what Keira Knightley said to Heart on the same topic just the other day:

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I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18. So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they’re quoting Love Actually, but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.

Wild, right? It’s like everyone knows their most famous work except for them. In Knightley’s defense, she also said she was on the set of Love Actually for a week. And now it’s considered one of the best Christmas movies.

Hey, I wouldn’t rewatch my 18-year-old self either! But it’s still pretty crazy that she has managed to only see it once, considering its widespread popularity. It’s funny that she can tell when people are probably quoting something at her, but she doesn’t quite know what to do or what movie or TV show they are talking about.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

One Harry Potter Line Daniel Radcliffe Would Recognize

While Daniel Radcliffe isn’t going to get most of the Harry Potter quotes you might throw his way, he did point out one he’ll probably get. In his words:

But, I suppose it would be, ‘You’re a wizard, Harry.’ But like, no one’s said that for a long time to be honest. So yeah, I don’t know, but that’s a classic. That one I would be like, ‘That’s from Harry Potter. I recognize that.’

That’s a softball one, for sure. I mean, if he didn’t get that one, I would be a little bit worried about the guy to be honest.

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Anyways, it’s definitely an understandable take from both of them, considering they've been working since they were kids and have both dealt with mass fame for most of their lives. It wouldn’t be healthy if they knew every line of their projects either, would it?

These days, Daniel Radcliffe has his own comedy series in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and is one of the leading voice stars of Netflix’s new animated movie, Steps, coming out on November 20. Whereas Keira Knightley has just returned to her well-reviewed thriller series, Black Doves for Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix now. I guess you know what to do if you happen to cross paths with them… maybe don’t confuse them with deep-cut quotes you've memorized.