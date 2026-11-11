One Thing Drew Barrymore Does For Her Talk Show Kelly Clarkson Didn't: 'It Works!'

Drew Barrymore is undeniably charming, and her feel-good talk show is like the living embodiment of a warm hug. She admits to being big on joy, laughter, and feeling good, and she clearly carries that over into everything she does, including The Drew Barrymore Show, currently on the 2026 TV schedule. If you want a daily dose of optimism and sincerity, she’s the actress and host you can count on to bring it.

I say all of this because it makes it easy to understand why the 50 First Dates star goes above and beyond to pursue the guests she wants on the Emmy-winning show. At a time when Kelly Clarkson has wrapped up her own talk show after its seventh season, Barrymore seems to be thriving and still very involved with a Season 7 of her own. A source explained to Globe that part of the secret to her success is that she’s not afraid to take matters into her own hands. The source was quoted as saying:

Drew isn’t afraid to pick up the phone and personally ask agents to book their clients on the show. She does it all the time – and it works!

Drew Barrymore got her start as a child actor in movies like E.T. and Firestarter before finding success as an adult in the ‘90s with Scream, The Wedding Singer, Ever After and Never Been Kissed. She’s also been very honest about her own personal and family strife, even discussing her current perimenopause journey, having been in the public eye for so long, which also helps to make her chat show feel like a safe space for the conversations she has with her guests.

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Where celebrities used to talk to Barbara Walters knowing that she would likely make them cry with her questions, the guests on The Drew Barrymore Show know that if they end up crying with her, she’ll be there to also give them a hug. It’s nice to know that, if she’s going to make that extra effort to pick up the phone and personally ask agents to book their clients on the show, she also backs it up with her actions. The Globe’s source went on to say:

But there’s also been some re-evaluating of the whole series now that it’s got five years under its belt and Kelly Clarkson seems to be pulling back from her own daytime show.

Barrymore has created such an intimate vibe with her guests that personal boundaries have essentially been thrown out the window. It will be interesting to see how and if the series will evolve, especially now that Kelly Clarkson is moving on to other ventures of her own.

After so many seasons under her belt now, it would actually be a great time for Barrymore to shake things up a bit while maintaining the wild energy that is unconventional but still very Drew. I don’t know what that could translate to, so I’ll leave that to the Santa Clarita Diet star who’s clearly doing something right with the continued success of her talk show. But I will be tuning in to see the connection she has with her guests, as that will no doubt continue.

The Drew Barrymore Show is in daytime syndication, having already been renewed for Season 8, extending its run through 2028. It can also be watched with an active Paramount+ subscription.