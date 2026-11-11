Zoe Saldaña And Gwyneth Paltrow Just Bonded Over How Tough Marvel Sets Are: 'Literally The CIA'
I get their frustration.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldaña are both alums of the MCU now, so they can spill the tea, and boy, did they. While being part of one of the upcoming Marvel movies is certainly one of the big honors in Hollywood, there are some unique stresses that come with being part of the MCU. That's what the two actresses bonded over too, as they discussed just how secretive the world of Marvel is.
Paltrow has famously admitted she hasn’t watched any of the Marvel movies. Once she even forgot she was in a Spider-Man movie, and when asked if she was in Avengers: Doomsday recently, she responded with, “What’s that?” When Saldaña joined Paltrow on her new podcast, of course the Marvel movies came up. The conversation led to the Guardians of the Galaxy star recalling her memory of being with the Pepper Potts actress on the set of Avengers: Endgame. As she shared:
Pepper Potts made her return to the MCU in Endgame for the big battle scene and to unfortunately see Tony Stark die while saving the world. Saldaña explained how clueless her co-star seemed on the set of Endgame before Paltrow went on to playfully defend herself with these words:
I mean, I think she has a point here. She’s an actor there to do her job, and there’s a lot of secrecy involved that makes it more difficult for her to do that. Much of the time, the actors aren’t trusted with a script, which is the most basic tool one usually needs to do their job.
When Gwyneth Paltrow signed up for Iron Man, it was the first movie in the MCU ever, and she said that experience was like “doing an independent film”. Endgame was filmed about a decade later, when the superhero franchise had turned into a monster success. Saldaña then spoke about how seeing Paltrow on set affected her, saying this on The Goop Guide:
Yeah, this sounds frustrating. Marvel may be like the CIA, but ultimately it’s for a good reason. The filmmakers and crew want to preserve the experience for the audiences, and locking up the script of Endgame led to one of the most rewarding moments in theaters in recent years.
I love seeing these two movie stars get real about what it’s actually like to be in a Marvel movie. And you can see them in Avengers: Endgame - Encore all over again with a Disney+ subscription this Friday, November 13.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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