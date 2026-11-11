Why 90 Day Fiancé's New Florida Spinoff Has Me Questioning If We've Lost The Plot

90 Day: Florida is the latest entry in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and I have to ask if we've lost the plot. Sure, it seems and feels like the average TLC spinoff we'd expect to see on the 2026 TV schedule, minus the cornerstones of what makes this franchise what it is. Yes, beginning Monday, December 14th, those with TLC or an HBO Max subscription can see all the 90 Day couples living in Florida jam-packed into one show. This season teases a wedding between Cortney Reardanz and Phil, as well as a celebration for Jasmine Pineda. It sounds fun, but I'm still on the fence about it due to these two principles.

90 Day: Florida All Takes Place In One Location

90 Day: Florida gives me pause for a couple of reasons, and they have to do with the foundation of the franchise. One detail is the fact that this entire spinoff takes place in one location. While we've seen this done before with 90 Day: The Last Resort or Hunt For Love, the resort was a matter of convenience rather than a series focused on individuals all living in one area. I mean, should a franchise that focuses on people finding love abroad have a spinoff based solely in one part of the United States?

It doesn't feel like we're going to get the best storylines with couples in the franchise, or that this is a handpicked selection of the best 90 Day has to offer. It's just all the cast members who live in Florida, which feels like this was just made out of convenience rather than actual fan interest.

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This Feels Like 90 Day Fiancé Trying To Become Real Housewives, And I'm Indifferent About That

90 Day: Florida feels like TLC attempting to make 90 Day Fiancé like the Real Housewives franchise. The problem is, what they're doing already exists, and in making a spinoff based solely on the fact that all these couples live in the same state, I question if it'll pull in the core audience that shows up for these shows.

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All this to say, it's not my money, so I'm curious to see how 90 Day: Florida will do and how audiences will respond. I do know there are rumors that Yara Dufren will be accused of cheating on Jovi, which is something I would love to know more about.

I also can't help but notice the timing of this spinoff lines up perfectly with Libby and Andrei Castravet announcing their exit from the franchise. They're also based in Florida, so is it possible they ended up leaving after not receiving an invite to appear? I'd love to know the details on that, especially in the aftermath of their feud with Alexei and Loren Brovarnik.

Whether I'm on board or not, though, I'll be watching 90 Day: Florida when it premieres, and I hope I'm wrong about this franchise not really feeling like it falls under the 90 Day Fiancé umbrella. I'll be eager to see what other viewers say as well, and if this ends up being a format that TLC sticks with for other states.