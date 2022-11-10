Daniel Radcliffe Lovingly Responds After Seeing Those Alan Rickman Diary Entries From Their Time On Harry Potter

The Harry Potter franchise has been a vibrant part of pop culture for years now, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. But as the Wizarding World expands, the eight movies are absolutely beloved. A number of stars from the franchise have passed away over the years, including Snape actor Alan Rickman. And franchise star Daniel Radcliffe lovingly responded after seeing Rickman’s diary entries from their time on Harry Potter.

Alan Rickman passed away back in 2016 at the age of 69, with his generations of fans mourning that loss. Recently pages from his journals were published, in a book titled Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman (opens in new tab). Some of these entries include complaints about time on the Harry Potter franchise, including the young cast. Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live , where host Andy Cohen asked his reaction. The 33 year-old actor responded sweetly, saying:

All of the stuff Alan wrote– it was very lovely and nostalgic reading. From his comments about us being ‘These kids need to learn their lines. It’s kind of a nightmare right now.’ All of that stuff though to us meeting when I was over here doing a play and we met. It was very sweet to read all of that.

How heartwarming is that? It looks like Daniel Radcliffe was touched to read Alan Rickman’s accounting of their time together, both on and off of the Harry Potter sets. Even if that sometimes included a complaint about himself or his young co-stars. After all, the late actor was only human in the end.

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments come as he appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside his co-star Evan Rachel Wood to promote their new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Of course, his time also included some talk about Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, which he seems happy to do. Hey, it’s better than going over those rumors about him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Since Madly, Deeply has been making headlines, host Andy Cohen was wise to get his two cents on the matter.

Alan Rickman had a long and celebrated career, with iconic roles in projects like Die Hard, Galaxy Quest, and Love Actually. But his name remains synonymous with his eight-movie run as the complex Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter. And it’s for this reason that excerpts of his book revolving around the Wizarding World quickly went viral online .

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken candidly about how much he learned and took away from working with the great adult actors of the Harry Potter franchise. In addition to lessons taught by the great Alan Rickman , he was also influenced greatly by the likes of Gary Oldman . He also admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter back in the day, with the two reuniting to film Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: return to Hogwarts.