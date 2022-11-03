Daniel Radcliffe On Accidentally Contributing To Those Wolverine Rumors

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with a number of shared universes currently in play. And as such, there are plenty of rumors and fan castings for certain actors to play either heroes or villains. Daniel Radcliffe is a popular name that’s been tossed around for various heroes , and the Harry Potter icon recently spoke about accidentally contributing to those Wolverine rumors .

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, Marvel fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the X-Men to join the shared universe in an upcoming Marvel movie . Prior to news that Hugh Jackman was returning to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3, fans have been debating who might replace him. Daniel Radcliffe has been a popular choice, partly thanks to his status as a short king (which would be accurate to the comics). The Lost City actor recently spoke to GQ about this online chatter, clarifying things with:

It's purely a press tour rumor; I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth.

Well, there you have it. Looks like Daniel Radcliffe is well aware of the internet chatter about him possibly playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although sometimes he can’t help but say something that sets social media ablaze, especially after answering the same query over and over again during a long and grueling press tour . But who can blame him?

The popularity of the superhero genre can be felt throughout the TV and film industry. Places like the MCU and DCEU are showing no signs of slowing down, as more cinematic universes are created by the various film studios. And prior to Hugh Jackman’s return to Wolverine, there was constant chatter about the next actor to take up the claws. We’ll just have to see if questions to Daniel Radcliffe slow down in the wake of this news.

Kevin Feige’s plans for the X-Men in the MCU remain a mystery, but we’ve gotten a number of small references to mutants throughout Phase Four. This includes Patrick Stewart’s small role in Doctor Strange 2 and the origin of Kamala’s powers in Ms. Marvel . But with Deadpool 3 bringing back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, it should be interesting to see how things heat up with the hotly anticipated Ryan Reynolds threequel.

While Daniel Radcliffe has taken some blame regarding those Wolverine rumors, perhaps they will slow down a bit in the wake of the Deadpool 3 news. Although Hugh Jackman isn’t expected to join the MCU for the long haul, so maybe we’ll see another actor in the role sometime in the future. Only time will tell.