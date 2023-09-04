David Fincher's The Killer Has Premiered, See What Critics Are Saying About The Michael Fassbender Thriller
Michael Fassbender's latest screened at Venice Film Festival.
David Fincher’s The Killer is the famed filmmaker’s first feature since Mank in 2020, but he apparently started working on this graphic novel adaptation long before that. It was way back in 2007 when he began developing Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon’s story of an assassin with a change of heart, and now his efforts have been seen by critics, as the film premiered September 3 at Venice Film Festival. Those critics are now weighing in on Fincher’s latest, and they seem to appreciate what the director has brought to the table.
Michael Fassbender stars as the titular assassin, leading an impressive cast that also includes Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. The film will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription in November, so let’s take a look at David Fincher’s psychological action thriller, starting with GamesRadar’s Jane Crowther. She rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying if you’ve ever wondered what Fincher’s James Bond would look like, this might be it:
Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian rates The Killer a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, calling Michael Fassbender the right pick for the leading role of a yoga-loving assassin in the “horribly addictive” thriller. Bradshaw continues:
Rafaela Sales Ross of The Playlist grades it a B- and calls Michael Fassbender “eerily effective in his embodiment of utter emotionlessness,” but they note that for a story lifted from a graphic novel, the movie lacks visual playfulness. The critic writes:
Lex Briscuso of IGN rates The Killer a “Good” 7 out of 10, writing that Michael Fassbender is smart and stylish in the title role, and the violence is captivating. The critic continues:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire says that while there’s nothing especially new here, watching a master filmmaker and actor operate in a revenge rampage story could never be a bad thing. The critic grades the movie a "B," writing:
We still have a couple of months of waiting before The Killer makes its way to Netflix, but if you want to see David Fincher and Michael Fassbender work their magic, circle November 10 on your calendar. In the meantime, see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix, and you can start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2023 movie release schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
