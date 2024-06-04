Deadpool 3's Director Once Gave Ryan Reynolds A Piece Of Parenting Advice That's Really Stuck With Him

Ryan Reynolds offers a rare glimpse into his parenting philosophy, particularly how he and his wife, Blake Lively, are raising their four children. In a candid conversation with Hugh Jackman (who is returning as Logan ), the 47-year-old superhero movie actor delved into the impactful parenting advice he received from Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine .

Reynolds and Lively share four kids: daughters James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth baby whose name and sex have not yet been announced. Discussing his approach to parenting in a recent cover story for People magazine , Reynolds highlighted how Levy's words profoundly reshaped his parenting style. He revealed to his longtime faux frenemy and Deadpool 3 costar:

Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose.

Reflecting on this advice, Reynolds stressed the importance of sharing both successes and failures with his children. He explained further:

You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win. It's really stuck with me.

Jackman, who has two children of his own—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—shared his own evolution as a parent. He recounted how he initially tried to shield his kids from his anxieties but realized being open about his feelings was more beneficial. The Greatest Showman actor shared:

I was a little bit old-school, I thought, 'Don't burden them if you are anxious.' Say you’ve got an opening night, or you’re hosting the Oscars—for three weeks before, I go a little distant. And then someone said to me, “But your kids don’t know that you’ve got the Oscars. Maybe they’re thinking you’re mad with them [or] they’ve done something.

As Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman prepare for the release of their upcoming Marvel movie and the third outing for the Merc with the Mouth, it's clear their dedication to family and honest parenting are top priorities. This dedication to honesty and vulnerability is not just a cornerstone of their lives but will resonate with their fans.

While Marvel's tight security has sparked countless rumors and theories about the upcoming film, including potential cameos by Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, the excitement continues to build. Some fans even speculate that Taylor Swift might appear as Dazzler .

With a trailer that teases the return of several X-Men villains, the anticipation is only growing. Despite recent box office challenges for the MCU, the hype surrounding Ryan Reynolds' threequel is immense. All questions will be answered when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates .