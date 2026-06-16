The Death Of Robin Hood Reviews Are Making Comparisons To An Unexpected Hugh Jackman Film (And I Can't Wait)
A reimagining of the heroic archer.
We’ve seen several movies over the years that show us a reimagining of a character or story we thought we knew, and A24's The Death of Robin Hood is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar to do just that with the titular outlaw. On the opposite end of the spectrum that gave us animated foxes and men in tights is Hugh Jackman’s brutal version of the legendary archer. What I'm especially excited about, though, are critics' comparisons to another Jackman movie.
The Death of Robin Hood violently shoots down the familiar image of a man who stole from the rich to give to the poor, instead painting the protagonist as a wounded man who’s now grappling with a life spent satisfying an insatiable bloodlust. It’s not unlike what we saw from Hugh Jackman in Logan, Brandon David Wilson of RogerEbert says in his review of The Death of Robin Hood, down to his being forced to care for a little girl. The critic rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Jim Vejvoda of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10 for an astonishing cast that includes Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe, gory kills and artsy drama from writer/director Michael Sarnoski. However, the “Logan of Robin Hood movies,” as the critic calls it, is more niche and less accessible than Sarnoski’s previous two projects — Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One. Vejvoda writes:
Guy Lodge of Variety says The Death of Robin Hood is “exquisitely crafted and emotionally intelligent” but almost wears its dourness as a badge of honor. He continues:
Jacob Oller of AV Club gives it a C and says it’s more than Hugh Jackman’s wild facial hair that likens The Death of Robin Hood to Logan, as it follows in the trend of eating away at the fables that brought us to the characters in the first place, just like Jackman did with Wolverine in Logan. Oller says:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable also notes several similarities between The Death of Robin Hood and Logan, but says in the upcoming A24 movie, Hugh Jackman’s character has less rage and therefore less energy. The attempt to rewrite this centuries-old character is “bleak, brutal, and boring” with “truly repulsive onscreen violence.” Puchko says:
While the critics don’t all agree, the reviews of Death of Robin Hood seem to be mostly positive, as so far it’s earned a 73% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It definitely sounds like an interesting story — if one we’ve seen Hugh Jackman portray before — but how good audiences are going to feel afterward remains to be seen.
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If you want to give it a shot, The Death of Robin Hood hits theaters on Friday, June 19.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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