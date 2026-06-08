Hugh Jackman Is Playing An Iconic Role In Ridley Scott's Treasure Island, And I'm Ready For Him To Rock More Wild Facial Hair

Hugh Jackman has played various roles over the course of his career and, in the process of embodying those characters, he’s had to sport some serious facial hair. J ackman’s Wolverine beard is practically legendary at this point, and moviegoers can’t forget about those whiskers he has while playing Blackbeard in 2015’s Pan. Most recently, Jackman donned a wild mustache for The Death of Robin Hood. Now, Jackman’s set to play a big role in Ridley Scott’s Treasure Island, and I’m wondering if he’ll sport a wild beard in it.

In Ridley Scott’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Treasure Island, Hugh Jackman will reportedly play Long John Silver, who’s arguably one of literature’s most iconic characters. Scott is directing the film from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne, who’s been receiving plenty of buzz as of late for his acclaimed TV adaptation of Lord of the Flies. Additionally, Thorne is set to serve as executive producer on the adventure flick, per Deadline.

The mere thought of Scott creating his own big-screen interpretation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s beloved 1883 pirate novel is just so exciting. Given this is the filmmaker behind massive movies like Alien, Gladiator and The Martian, I’m expecting a massive movie chock full of nautical adventure as well as some genuine catharsis. Something I’m also wondering is who might play the role of the main protagonist, Jim Hawkins. All I can say is whoever’s cast will need to have the chops to share the screen with Jackman.

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Casting Jackman as Long John Silver honestly feels like a no-brainer, as the Oscar-nominated actor could bring a considerable amount of gravitas to the role of the opportunistic, one-legged pirate. By taking on the role, Jackman will be following in the footsteps of other actors who’ve effectively played the role like Orson Welles, Charlton Heston and Tim Curry. I have no doubt Jackman will bring his A-game from a performance standpoint, though there’s still the matter of a beard.

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I obviously can’t say for sure what Scott may be going for in regard to Silver’s look, but I think there’s a solid chance he’ll sport facial hair of some kind as opposed to be clean shaven. That assumption comes mainly from other iterations of the character. Heston’s version had some whiskers, while both Welles and Curry’s Silvers had full beards. I could certainly see Jackman growing a beard and maybe even long locks for his latest pirate role but, then again, he and Scott may surprise us.

Speaking of surprises, I wasn’t expecting to see Jackman sport such wild facial hair in The Death of Robin Hood. But then, again, I wasn’t expecting the first trailer to show such a brutal take on the archer. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, the film sees an older Hood reflecting on the unsavory choices he’s made over the course of his life while he faces his mortality. Considering that, the character’s mustache is likely far more than a statement, as it also seems to indicate how time has impacted this rumpled antihero.

Hopefully, Jackman’s take on Long John Silver will also seek to subvert what readers think they know about the character. There’s no indication as to when moviegoers may actually see that movie, though, as a studio has yet to formally pick it up off the market. However, insiders believe Scott will reunite with 20th Century Studios for the flick. I’m eager to see how this movie comes together, and fans may want to keep an eye on Jackman’s social media accounts to see if he starts growing any hair on his chinny chin chin.

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Check out Hugh Jackman’s mustache – as well as plenty of intense action – in The Death of Robin Hood, which opens in theaters on June 19 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.