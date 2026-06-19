Hugh Jackman’s Death Of Robin Hood Wig Held Up ‘Really, Really Well.’ His Fake Beard Was A Different Story
We have to talk about the wig and the beard.
In the new A24 movie, The Death of Robin Hood, Hugh Jackman rocks a long grey wig as he plays the older version of the titular character, and it’s honestly amazing how well it holds up. In a film full of brutal violence, dirty sequences and intense locations, I figured the wig might not be easy to work with. However, the actor told me the hairpiece actually held up really well; it was his fake beard that was the problem.
Now, Hugh Jackman is no stranger to wigs and fun hairstyles. For example, he’s rocked that iconic Wolverine hairdo on many occasions, and his long hair in Song Sung Blue was pretty incredible. In The Death of Robin Hood, which just premiered on the 2026 movie schedule, he has long grey hair that helps us better understand how tough yet worn down his character is. Speaking to how they developed this standout wig, Jackman told me:
Well, clearly, they worked out how to do it, as you can see in the BTS images Jackman posted on his Instagram. The actor looks totally different with the long grey hair. As a viewer, I thought this look was fantastic, and it helped make The Death of Robin Hood an even more immersive experience.
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Now, in the fairly well-reviewed Death of Robin Hood, Jackman has to perform multiple brutal fight sequences, one of which memorably involves a ton of mud. His wigs (for the most part) made it through it, too. While he mentioned that they “destroyed” a few of them, overall, his character’s hair held up. However, the beard was a different story, as the Logan actor explained:
It must be a very bizarre feeling to be in the mud, in the midst of a fight scene, and realize your fake beard has fallen off. I also imagine that has to get annoying.
Also, this makes me wonder how many fake beards they had on hand. Jackman mentioned that they went through a couple of wigs. I’d imagine the same is true for the beard too.
Overall, despite the fake beard falling off and having to be taped to The Greatest Showman actor's face, his look is incredible. Robin Hood looks rugged and strong, and that’s in part thanks to the wig and beard. Thankfully, the wig held up in the elements…the beard…that was a different story, but a very entertaining one nonetheless.
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Now, if you want to see Hugh Jackman and his wig and beard in action, you can catch The Death of Robin Hood in theaters right now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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