Yes, The Death Of Robin Hood Set Was Way Different Than What Hugh Jackman Is Used To On A Marvel Movie

Reviews for The Death of Robin Hood compared it to Logan, and rightfully so. Both movies see Hugh Jackman playing an older, more hardened and reflective version of very iconic characters. They also both feature absolutely brutal action. However, when it came to filming these two projects, they were quite different, which the director revealed as he spoke about how Jackman’s experience with Marvel and more helped them pull off the action in this new A24 movie .

As someone who has watched the Marvel movies in order and seen every film where Jackman plays Wolverine, I know that he knows how to kill these scenes. So, ahead of The Death of Robin Hood’s release on the 2026 movie schedule , I asked its director, Michael Sarnoski, how his star’s history with action was useful for this project. In response, he recalled how little time they had to make this movie, and how Jackman’s background helped them pull everything off in such a short amount of time:

I mean, we could not have done it without him. We shot this whole movie in 30 days, and on location in Northern Ireland, it was brutal. And those action scenes, there are like three pretty hefty action scenes at the farm, and we shot all of the farm stuff in three days. And so each of those scenes was like an evening on the farm, and that is a very quick time to shoot action scenes.

To put that into perspective, let’s compare The Death of Robin Hood’s production time to Logan’s (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ). It took about three months to film that Marvel movie, per IMDb , whereas this new project took one month.

Plus, it’s well known that a lot of time and thought go into shooting meticulous Marvel action sequences. They didn’t have that kind of time on The Death of Robin Hood; they had a night for each, as Sarnoski explained:

You know, on like a Marvel movie, you would have a week or two to shoot one of those scenes. So I think the fact that he was just so on point with his action – like we were doing them as oners, and he was just nailing it every time. Like he's so good at that stuff. I don't think we could have accomplished that without someone who was like so experienced with it.

The action in The Death of Robin Hood is astounding. The visceral nature of it reminded me (and the critics) a lot of Logan, and Jackman performed it all spectacularly.

That totally makes sense, too. Hugh Jackman started playing Wolverine in 2000, and his last outing as Logan came in 2024. Based on Marvel movies alone, he’s got quite the action resume. He’s also stayed in great shape for decades and maintained that for The Death of Robin Hood. That helped immensely when it came to filming the brutal moments, because they were able to accomplish them under an intense time constraint.

Now, to see Hugh Jackman in action, you can catch The Death of Robin Hood in theaters on June 19.