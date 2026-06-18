Yes, The Death Of Robin Hood Set Was Way Different Than What Hugh Jackman Is Used To On A Marvel Movie
This is intense.
Reviews for The Death of Robin Hood compared it to Logan, and rightfully so. Both movies see Hugh Jackman playing an older, more hardened and reflective version of very iconic characters. They also both feature absolutely brutal action. However, when it came to filming these two projects, they were quite different, which the director revealed as he spoke about how Jackman’s experience with Marvel and more helped them pull off the action in this new A24 movie.
As someone who has watched the Marvel movies in order and seen every film where Jackman plays Wolverine, I know that he knows how to kill these scenes. So, ahead of The Death of Robin Hood’s release on the 2026 movie schedule, I asked its director, Michael Sarnoski, how his star’s history with action was useful for this project. In response, he recalled how little time they had to make this movie, and how Jackman’s background helped them pull everything off in such a short amount of time:
To put that into perspective, let’s compare The Death of Robin Hood’s production time to Logan’s (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription). It took about three months to film that Marvel movie, per IMDb, whereas this new project took one month.
Plus, it’s well known that a lot of time and thought go into shooting meticulous Marvel action sequences. They didn’t have that kind of time on The Death of Robin Hood; they had a night for each, as Sarnoski explained:
The action in The Death of Robin Hood is astounding. The visceral nature of it reminded me (and the critics) a lot of Logan, and Jackman performed it all spectacularly.
That totally makes sense, too. Hugh Jackman started playing Wolverine in 2000, and his last outing as Logan came in 2024. Based on Marvel movies alone, he’s got quite the action resume. He’s also stayed in great shape for decades and maintained that for The Death of Robin Hood. That helped immensely when it came to filming the brutal moments, because they were able to accomplish them under an intense time constraint.
Now, to see Hugh Jackman in action, you can catch The Death of Robin Hood in theaters on June 19.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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