The Debutante Whom Apple Martin Stepped In Front Of Has Spoken Out About The Viral Alleged 'Mean Girl’ Moment

It’s been over a week now since Apple Martin garnered considerable attention on social media due to a supposed faux pas at a debutante ball. A TikTok video seemed to show the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin stealing a photo opportunity from a fellow participant. The clip eventually went viral and prompted considerable backlash against Martin, who was accused of being a “mean girl.” Now, the debutante that Martin stepped in front of is finally speaking out on the matter.

The young lady in question is Loppin de Montmort, who appeared alongside Apple Martin in the video taken from the Le Bal des Débutantes ball in Paris. In the clip, de Montmort posed for a picture in front of photographers, before the smiling Martin jumped in front of her and began posing herself. After that happened, de Montmort could be seen smiling and mostly shrugging off the now-viral moment. Well, it would seem that de Montmort’s seemingly nonchalant attitude over the photo op situation tracks with the recent comments she shared.

People caught up with Loppin de Montmort following the ball, and she shared a statement with the news outlet. According to her, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter (and look-alike) is not the “mean girl” that some believe her to be. De Montmort explained her experience with the following sentiments:

[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!

The debutante isn’t the first person to defend Apple Martin from criticism over the past week. Another participant in the night’s festivities, Sophie Kodjoe, also sang the praises of her fellow celebrity kid. Kodjoe – the daughter of actors Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker – spoke fondly of her run-in with Martin and explained just how surprised she was that they ran in some of the same social circles. An insider also laid out claims regarding what really happened with Martin’s video . They alleged that she was being playful as opposed to mean when she stepped in front of the cameras.

For the most part, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter tends to keep a relatively low profile. Paltrow rarely posts photos of her oldest kid , though she has drawn attention in some instances. A few years ago, for example, the college junior poked fun at Paltrow’s vagina eggs , which are produced by her Goop brand. The young woman also notably marked Paltrow’s 52nd birthday on social media a few months ago.

In spite of all that, much has been said about the ball itself, as Apple Martin and nearly 20 other young ladies made their formal debuts into society. The proud Shakespeare in Love star was present for her daughter’s big night alongside ex-husband Chris Martin and their 18-year-old son, Moses. Later on, the Oscar winner posted about the event to Instagram , as she shared a video as well as several photos.

Whether or not Loppin de Montmort’s new comments on the assumed “mean girl” moment might ease the wave of negative comments on social media remain to be seen. Nevertheless, her sentiments do indeed seem to indicate that she had a positive experience with Apple Martin and that she took no offense from the viral photo op moment.