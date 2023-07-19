Gwyneth Paltrow Shared A Rare Photo Of Apple Martin, And I Wonder If She Approved?

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing, as fame has some downsides. It makes one’s personal life into a public matter, including relationships and even famous kids. Gwyneth Paltrow likely knows this all too well, and she’s gotten in some hot water over the years related to her daughter Apple. Paltrow recently shared a rare photo of Apple Martin, but I wonder if she approved.

While celebrities chose to become public figures, their famous kids were born into it. Years ago Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple made it clear that she wasn’t ok with her mom posting photos of her on social media for the world to see. Which is why it was surprising for fans that she once again shared some images of her daughter online. You can check out one from Paltrow’s Instagram Story below:

(Image credit: Instagram )

Apple is really growing up! She’s now 19 years old, and presumably isn’t as upset about her famous mother posting photos online. Apple Martin no doubt posed for the image, so maybe she gave Gwyneth permission to share it with her whopping 8.3 million followers. People change after all!

Technically this isn’t the first time that Paltrow recently shared an image with her daughter Apple. During a social media Q&A back in June, Gwyneth shared a photo of her daughter wearing her “goth” Oscars look from years back. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprise that more images of her are beginning to pop up. In addition to the IG Story, Apple also made it onto her mother’s main grid, in a photo dump from a garden party. Check it out below:

How sweet is that? Having a world famous parent in doubt makes for a unique childhood experience, but now Apple Martin is getting older and able to attend some of the star-studded events that her mother frequents. And the mother-daughter pair look thoroughly adorable in the first image that Paltrow included in the photo dump.

Apple Martin also recently made headlines when breaking her silence over Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous ski crash. In the end the verdict came down in Paltrow’s favor , while she went viral for various moments that occurred during the trial. Apple also poked fun at Goop’s vaginal eggs on TikTok. So maybe she’s getting used to being in the public eye.

Apple has been famous since birth, so it’s understandable that she might want some privacy. Gwyneth’s choice of baby name stumped the public back in 2004, and it seemingly inspired a number of other unconventional famous baby names. But now she’s all grown up, and the name really isn’t the subject of much conversation anymore.