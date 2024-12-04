An Insider Revealed What Really Happened With That Viral Video Of Apple Martin Allegedly Stealing Another Debutante's Spotlight: 'I Feel Bad'
The video caused quite a stir.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the years, though she made headlines this past weekend due to a viral video. The clip, which made the rounds on TikTok, was captured from the Le Bal des Débutantes ball held in Paris. The footage appears to show Martin allegedly stealing a photo op from a fellow debutante, and it was followed by a wave of backlash against Paltrow’s daughter. Now, an insider is dropping claims regarding what really happened in regard to the clip.
The common thread amongst the negative responses to the video is that commenters asserted that Apple Martin was a “mean girl” not a “girl’s girl.” However, a source claimed to DailyMail.com that that isn’t the case. In fact, they assert that the 20-year-old college junior’s actions weren’t based in any kind of malice or disrespect. Instead, the insider alleged that it was more so due to her jokey tendencies:
The young lady – who’s been called Gwyneth Paltrow’s look-alike – wore a custom, blue Valentino dress in honor of her debut into society. Alongside her that evening in the City of Lights was her mother, along with father Chris Martin and brother Moses. When the photo op debacle happened, Apple seemed to jump in the way of another young lady, who was wearing a black gown. That girl, in question, smiled and seemed to shrug off the moment. You can see it for yourself in the following clip:
@parismatch ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman
Even though the alleged spotlight stealing is what went viral, another apparent point of contention was sparked by a photo that showed Apple Martin rolling her eyes at her escort, Count Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. The source also said, however, that Martin actually had “good rapport” with the count. When discussing the pair, the unnamed individual also said:
Despite the controversy around the video, Apple Martin and co. appear to have had a wonderful time at the ball. Gwyneth Paltrow, fresh off her return to acting, posted about the event on Instagram, sharing a video as well as photos of herself, her daughter and more. Paltrow rarely posts about Apple, who has her social media accounts set to private. However, the debutante does make waves on occasions that usually involve her mother. That could either be Martin wishing her mom a happy birthday or letting her mother know that she’s gone viral.
Apple Martin herself has still yet to weigh in on the TikTok video herself, as of this writing. Whether she will or not remains to be seen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.