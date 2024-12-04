An Insider Revealed What Really Happened With That Viral Video Of Apple Martin Allegedly Stealing Another Debutante's Spotlight: 'I Feel Bad'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the years, though she made headlines this past weekend due to a viral video. The clip, which made the rounds on TikTok, was captured from the Le Bal des Débutantes ball held in Paris. The footage appears to show Martin allegedly stealing a photo op from a fellow debutante , and it was followed by a wave of backlash against Paltrow’s daughter. Now, an insider is dropping claims regarding what really happened in regard to the clip.

The common thread amongst the negative responses to the video is that commenters asserted that Apple Martin was a “mean girl” not a “girl’s girl.” However, a source claimed to DailyMail.com that that isn’t the case. In fact, they assert that the 20-year-old college junior’s actions weren’t based in any kind of malice or disrespect. Instead, the insider alleged that it was more so due to her jokey tendencies:

Apple's more playful and fun and she's really a total girls' girl. She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue. She really had such a wonderful evening and I feel bad that this is even taking away from that because it was such an uplifting evening for her and the other girls.

The young lady – who’s been called Gwyneth Paltrow’s look-alike – wore a custom, blue Valentino dress in honor of her debut into society. Alongside her that evening in the City of Lights was her mother, along with father Chris Martin and brother Moses. When the photo op debacle happened, Apple seemed to jump in the way of another young lady, who was wearing a black gown. That girl, in question, smiled and seemed to shrug off the moment. You can see it for yourself in the following clip:

Even though the alleged spotlight stealing is what went viral, another apparent point of contention was sparked by a photo that showed Apple Martin rolling her eyes at her escort, Count Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. The source also said, however, that Martin actually had “good rapport” with the count. When discussing the pair, the unnamed individual also said:

They had cameras on them all day long and they were playing around. It was in total jest and once again, not snarky, not anything negative.

More on Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix) Rare Look At Apple Martin Has Her Poking Fun At Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Eggs In Viral TikTok

Despite the controversy around the video, Apple Martin and co. appear to have had a wonderful time at the ball. Gwyneth Paltrow, fresh off her return to acting, posted about the event on Instagram , sharing a video as well as photos of herself, her daughter and more. Paltrow rarely posts about Apple , who has her social media accounts set to private. However, the debutante does make waves on occasions that usually involve her mother. That could either be Martin wishing her mom a happy birthday or letting her mother know that she’s gone viral .

Apple Martin herself has still yet to weigh in on the TikTok video herself, as of this writing. Whether she will or not remains to be seen.