Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 3 Hit With Drug Raid In Italy

Production on the long-awaited movie The Equalizer 3 has finally begun, as Sony Pictures revealed in October that lead actor Denzel Washington, his co-star Dakota Fanning and director Antoine Fuqua are working on the film in Italy. As far as we know, things have been going smoothly, until now. According to a new report, the upcoming threequl was hit with a drug raid, and it would seem that the authorities confiscated more than 100 grams of cocaine during the police operation.

Said drug raid took place on Tuesday, according to Variety. Italian paramilitary police apparently searched for drugs in the Maiori-based resort where the crew of Equalizer 3 was staying. The trade reports that the authorities ultimately seized 120 grams of cocaine, which led to the arrest of two catering service employees. Two other caterers were also hit with alleged drug dealing charges and placed under house arrest in the resort. It’s said that another member of the catering staff was found with a small possession and as a result, had his driver’s license taken away.

The drug bust was apparently initiated after the head of the production’s catering service suffered a fatal heart attack this past Monday. The news outlet reports that small packs of cocaine were later found in his clothes. With that, the police wondered whether other drug paraphernalia was present in the area. The cops are also said to have searched a small port in Maiori, where the production had also established a base of operations.

Sony Pictures has yet to provide a statement regarding whether this recent development will affect the movie’s production timeline in any way. Variety reached out to Garbo Produzioni, the company that’s handling physical production in Italy, and spokesperson said the group had no comment.

The Equalizer 3 is set to open in theaters on September 1 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.

More to come...