Disney Fans Have A Lot To Say About Rachel Zegler In Snow White, But I'm Surprised They Don't Have More To Say About The Footage Dropping In The Middle Of The Night

We’ve been waiting a very long time for the release of the live-action Snow White , and during D23, we finally got our first trailer for the Rachel Zegler-led Disney movie. While the video did drop in the middle of the night, fans sure do have a lot to say about it, which is so exciting.

After seeing the first trailer for Snow White , which will premiere on the 2025 movie schedule on May 21, fans were ecstatic. Once Rachel Zegler posted the video on her Instagram , many (including some big-time celebs) flooded the comments with praise and excitement, take a look at some of the highlights:

"I’m totally there!❤️❤️❤️" -Viola Davis

"That’s my girl of the world boss of the century my numba one inspiration!!!❤️" -Jack Dylan Grazer

"Iconic 🔥🔥🔥" -Julianne Hough

"STAR" -Joshua Colley

"Let’s gooooo! We in there!" -Lamorne Morris

Many of the West Side Story star’s fans took to the comments too, writing things like:

“Ohh sheet why do I have chills and tears😭” -ezyyyy__

“crying with joy! too excited❤️😭” -claudi_hock

“Erm yeah so I’m obsessed already” -ghoulgirelle

“She’s a PRINCESS! 🍎💙✨” -lmaak

“Seated WITH popcorn AND apples” -jessicamedley

All this hype is super exciting, especially when you consider how much this film has been through. Zegler faced backlash over her casting and comments she made about Snow White’s story , and the film itself has also been met with criticism. On top of that, the live-action Snow White got delayed from a March 2024 release to its May 2025 release late last year. Basically, what I’m saying is, this movie has been a long time coming, and this trailer (which you can see below) is very good, so the thrilled comments are understandable.

Now, going back to the responses, out of the 3,000+ comments Zegler received, my favorite subgenre of posts were the ones that related the actress’ role in this movie back to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake, which she filmed after Snow White . Take a look:

“i guess we’ve found where lucy gray ran off to” -hannah.ceron

“close enough, welcome back lucy gray baird ❤️💙💛” -lolsomeonefinally

“coriolanus SNOW. SNOW white. i’m seeing a pattern, maam.” -mollypbarry

“this is where lucy gray went” -ep1phanylover

Considering Songbirds and Snakes ended with Lucy running away from Snow in a forest, I can see where these fans are coming from, and I love this energy.

While all the hype for this film and its star took the front seat, as it should, there was one hilarious comment that fit one of my feelings about this trailer:

Rachel WHAT it’s 1am -sierraminkk

Notably, Zegler posted the video to her Instagram around midnight ET, and it was uploaded to Disney’s YouTube page at the same time. Quite literally, if my apartment’s fire alarm hadn’t gone off in the middle of the night last night, I wouldn’t have seen this trailer until this morning.

However, there’s a good reason for its late release. This video was part of D23 and a massive event that included announcements about Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. It also happened on the West Coast, so in their timezone, this all went down around 9 p.m. However, no matter which way you look at it, it was late.

All that aside though, it’s thrilling to finally see footage from a movie that we’ve been waiting a very, very long time for. Plus, all the positive comments and thoughts on it are so exhilarating to see, especially when you consider everything this movie has been through over the last few years.