Rachel Zegler Shares Her Favorite Memory From The Hunger Games Prequel, And It Happened Right After She Left The Snow White Set

In a very short period of time Rachel Zegler has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. In just the last couple of years, she made waves in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, appeared in a superhero movie, and did a Hunger Games prequel and a Disney live-action remake. These opportunities are happening so quickly that apparently the actress is literally flying from one blockbuster film set to another, with basically no sleep.

Rachel Zegler took to Instagram to celebrate The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirdas and Snakes nomination, as well as her own personal nominations, in multiple categories of the People’s Choice Awards. Along with that she posted several behind-the-scenes photos during the production of the newest Hunger Games movie, including one from her first day of filming, which happened following a flight directly from the set of the upcoming Snow White live-action movie for Disney. Zegler said…

my favorite photo out of all of these— my first day on set doing a quick camera/stunt rehearsal. little girl, big arena. my first day, fresh off the set of snow white, right off a plane from london. i was so terrified. it doesn’t look so scary anymore.

It’s wild to know that Rachel Zegler went directly from Snow White to Hunger Games without so much as a break. It’s not shocking she was terrified by it all. She went from filming one high-profile film to another. Both films have significant fan bases already that would have high expectations for the project and thus would likely be judging Zegler quite harshly. Today Zegler knows that one of those movies went pretty well. As our own The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes review says Zegler is one of the highlights of an overall pretty good movie.

That other big movie, however, is still a mystery. While Rachel Zegler may have completed filming the new Snow White before Songbirds, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s first animated feature is still well over a year away. The live-action Snow White details we have help to explain why. We now know that all the dwarf characters are CGI creations, which means a movie like Snow White would need significantly more time in post-production than The Hunger Games. That, combined with a general release date shuffle of upcoming Disney movies, caused by the recent writers' and actors' strikes, has extended the wait for Snow White.

After having a couple of big movies hit in 2023, the delay in Snow White means Rachel Zegler doesn’t have anything on the 2024 movie release schedule, but it seems clear the young star isn’t going anywhere.