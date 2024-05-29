First Moana 2 Trailer Teases New Characters And The Return Of Dwayne Johnson's Maui

Disney has always been known for its animated blockbuster, and most recently its been making history by producing full theatrical sequels. Following the success of Frozen 2, we're going back to Motunui for Moana 2. And the first trailer teased new characters, while also bringing back favorites like Dwayne Johnson's Maui. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Moana 2 is limited, but luckily we won't have to wait long since its hitting theaters this November. The sequel's first teaser trailer can be seen above, and it looks like a gorgeous spectacle. Although I have a feeling fans will be most excited to see the return of Maui, Heihei, and Pua... although it looks like The Rock's character might be trying to eat the latter two.

The trailer opens (appropriately) on a beach, where Moana helps a hermit crab find a new shell to move into. Clearly she's still the ocean's protector and chosen one, and she'll soon find herself on a brand new adventure. Although from the looks of it she might have some new help this time around.

As this brief teaser goes on, we see Moana's family seemingly waving goodbye as she once again departs the island of Motunui. It looks like she might have a younger siblings in this movie, as they are holding a young baby in that shot.

A number of new characters are also shown on Moana's boat, but it's unclear who they might be and how they might factor into the Disney sequel. Hopefully more information is given to the fans with a full trailer. And with the movie hitting theaters this fall, the marketing campaign has only just begun.

News of Moana 2 happening was a surprise to the public, especially since it was only confirmed earlier this year. But it seems the studio pivoted away from a TV series in favor for another full theatrical sequel with the original cast like Dwayne Johnson returning.

(Image credit: Disney)

Of course, Moana 2 isn't the only upcoming Disney movie that is set in that same franchise. Namely because a live-action version of the first Moana is being produced by the House of Mouse, with Dwayne Johnson once again playing Maui. And the wait for that version of the story won't even be long, as it's filming now and expected to hit theaters in 2026.

It should be interesting to see how Moana 2 performs at the box office, but the first movie has definitely become a beloved piece of Disney's legacy since its release. It looks like we'll have a musical version of Barbenheimer this November, as the animated sequel's biggest competition at the box office is going to be the Wicked movie.

All will be revealed when Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.