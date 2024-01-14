32 Disney Songs That Aren’t Good And Shouldn’t Have Been In Their Movies

Disney has created some incredible songs and has captured generations of musical lovers, from sad songs to uplifting songs and more. But sometimes, there are songs in movies that just should not be there, and today, we are going to talk about 32 Disney songs that just aren’t good and should never have been in their movies.

“Fixer Upper” (Frozen)

So even if Frozen was a massive hit for Disney when it was released, let’s be openly honest here and say that “Fixer Upper” is just not a hit for many reasons.

I feel like Frozen was so focused on the relationship between Elsa and Anna that a romance almost felt kind of forced, but then “Fixer Upper” came around, and it was just uncomfortable the whole time.

“Fathoms Below” (The Little Mermaid)

I think you’d have to be insane not to love the movie that started the Disney Renaissance films, and the music from The Little Mermaid is pretty much loved worldwide – but you never see people liking “Fathoms Below” for a good reason.

The song is pretty forgettable in several ways, but it’s also not super good compared to many of the other songs from the famous musical.

“This Is The Thanks I Get?!” (Wish)

Wish was split between critics , and one reason was that many felt King Magnifico, the Disney villain, fell flat. And his villain song, “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” fell even flatter.

It’s such a shame. Chris Pine is a great actor but should have been given a better villain song. The lyric, “I let you live here for free, and I don’t even charge you rent.” Like, duh – that’s the point. Who wrote these?

“Human Again” (Beauty and the Beast)

Beauty and the Beast has some of the most iconic Disney songs ever, but “Human Again” ranks at the bottom of that list.

It’s just forgettable in so many ways and doesn’t fit with the whole vibe of the film. I get that these objects want their bodies once more to be human, but not to be mean, but I don’t care about you. I care about Belle and the Beast and their love story.

“This Wish” (Wish)

Wish didn’t have great songs, and “This Wish” was probably the best out of all the mediocre ones, but it wasn’t the best version of the classic Disney “I Want” songs.

Star Ariana DeBose shines in her role, and her voice is stunning, which we’ve all known from her time in the original Hamilton cast and West Side Story cast, but this song wasn’t. The lyrics aren’t the best and are just not as inspiring as others.

“Kanine Krunchies” (101 Dalmatians)

Why are there even songs in 101 Dalmatians? The only song I remembered was “Cruella De Vil,” but I suppose that was for good reason because "Kanine Krunchies" is awful and doesn’t fit in the film.

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Wreck-It-Ralph 2)

The older I get, the more I realize that Wreck-It-Ralph 2 wasn’t a great sequel, and there are many reasons why. I don’t remember half of what happened because it was so forgettable, but this song? "A Place Called Slaughter Race" of all things to sing? Why?

“Sing Sweet Nightingale” (Cinderella)

I like Cinderella in comparison to many of the other earlier Disney princesses. Cinderella’s voice is beautiful, but this song – sung by the step sisters – I could live the rest of my life without hearing it again. I don’t need those shrill voices of "Sing Sweet Nightingale" anymore.

“Reindeer Are Better Than People” (Frozen)

Frozen has some fantastic songs, but others just don’t hit, and “Reindeer Are Better than People” is one of them.

Not only is it short – barely a minute long – it’s just a guy singing to his reindeer about how much he hates people and prefers reindeer company. There are no great lyrics there. Jonathan Groff’s movies and TV shows are great and he’s so talented and has such a fantastic voice, but it was squandered in Frozen.

“It’s Gonna Be Great” (Winnie The Pooh)

So the 2001 Winnie the Pooh movie is cute and full of fun little gags and the characters we all know and love, but “It’s Gonna Be Great” makes me sad and annoyed, too. It’s the perfect song to show how different Eeyore is from everyone else and how he is not like Tigger whatsoever, but it’s just that it’s repetitive. It drives me up the wall.

“A Guy Like You” (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame has one of the best Disney villain songs of all time, “Hellfire,” but it also has “A Guy Like You,” so it balances itself out, I guess.

The song feels mocking in a way. The gargoyles are singing it to Quasi to make him feel better about himself after he feels he’ll never be loved, and it almost feels like they’re making up reasons that he’s loveable and trying to be genuine, but it falls flat.

“One Last Hope” (Hercules)

Hercules is an underrated movie and I love it. Hercules is my Roman Empire, and I still think it’s one of the best Disney movies ever. But “One Last Hope” is a rip-off of “Friend Like Me.” Obviously, it’s not the same premise, and the actors are different, but “One Last Hope” tries to imitate Genie’s quirkiness from Aladdin and build up our hero into something bigger than he is, but it doesn’t work the same.

“The Siamese Song” (The Lady and the Tramp)

Duh. This has to be on the list.

Not only is “The Siamese Song” from Lady and the Tramp annoying, but it’s also problematic for very obvious reasons. I’m pretty sure we’ve all collectively agreed to forget about this song in general.

“When I See An Elephant Fly” (Dumbo)

I learned that I like Dumbo way more than I thought I did as a kid because I sobbed during “Baby Mine,” but now I watched “When I See An Elephant Fly,” and I think, “Hmm…maybe not the best choice in music.”

I won’t even touch the crow issue with a ten-foot pole, but the song is repetitive and not super catchy. It has a decent beat, but that’s about it for me.

“Some Things Never Change” (Frozen 2)

Frozen 2 is just alright. Truthfully, it felt like Anna ( voiced by Kristen Bell ) took a backseat in this movie to pave the way for Elsa’s true story (which I liked the most about it). But the music for the other characters didn’t hit as hard.

Case and point – “Some Things Never Change.” It’s meant to be the opening song and tries to imitate “For The First Time In Forever,” but it doesn’t feel the same and is pretty slow.

“Perfect Isn’t Easy” (Oliver And Company)

Oliver & Company is one of those films that fell under the rug, and “Perfect Isn’t Easy” is the perfect example of why because most of the songs weren’t super good. It doesn’t even matter that the actress who sings this song is the utterly talented Bette Midler – it’s just a silly song that attempts to tell jokes, but none of them quite hit the mark, and then it falls to the ground of the forgettable Disney songs.

“One Little Slip” (Chicken Little)

The early 2000s and 2010s CGI films for Disney were a tough time when they were trying to improve their technology, and Chicken Little was an unfortunate calamity from that.

Critics panned the film itself, and honestly, years later, I can admit that it’s not a good movie. Chicken Little isn’t a musical, but the opening song, “One Little Slip,” is as forgettable as this movie is.

“Trashin’ The Camp” (Tarzan)

Phil Collins created an excellent soundtrack for Tarzan, but “Trashin’ The Camp” was not a great addition. The song is honestly annoying and aggravating to the ears, and I suppose that makes sense for what the jungle animals are doing to the camp – trashing it – but it’s just so bad, and in a movie that has “You’ll Be In My Heart” and “Son of a Man,” that’s a sin.

“Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-Oo” (Home On The Range)

Home on the Range is another pretty forgettable Disney movie, and “Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-Oo” is the most forgettable Disney villain song. I didn’t even recall this behind a song before researching this article. Sung by Randy Quaid, it is just a yodel song meant to show that the main villain, Alameda Slim, can lure animals to him, and it’s just…weird.

“Scales And Arpeggios” (Aristocats)

Look, I know I was a kid once, too. I had to learn my “Scales and Arpeggios” when I played instruments and sang, but this song from The Aristocats hurt my ears.

I know they’re just kids, and I know that they’re not doing anything inherently wrong. They’re just trying to learn how to sing and play piano, but if I listen to more squeaky voices sing these songs, I might lose my mind.

“What Made The Red Man Red?” (Peter Pan)

Ooh boy. How do I go about this? The original Peter Pan overall is quite enjoyable, but the song regarding the Native Americans was, ah…not good. Not good at all.

“What Made The Red Man Red?” is possibly the most audacious Disney song as it is primed with racist ideas of what the Native Americans were back in the 1950s. Thankfully, most Disney songs are nowhere near as bad as this one, but this is pretty high on the terrible song list.

“The Scuttlebutt” (2023’s The Little Mermaid)

I love Lin-Manuel Miranda songs , but “The Scuttlebutt” from the 2017 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid can take a seat, please. Even Awkwafina and David Diggs could not save this song. It’s just not good; I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t need to hear the gossip, gag, or whatever it is that Scuttle wants to deliver to me if that’s the song the bird sings.

“Pink Elephant Parade” (Dumbo)

No, what I have creepily screenshotted is not from one of the best horror movies out there – it’s from Dumbo. I’m pretty sure every kid at some point had nightmares from the “Pink Elephant Parade” song from Dumbo. The context behind it isn’t wrong – Dumbo was drunk for the first time, so it’s natural he’d see strange things, but this song is just strangely animated and scares me even now as an adult.

“The Morning Report” (The Lion King)

The Lion King has some of the best music ever written for an animated film – heck, it has some of the best music written ever if we’re honest. But “The Morning Report” was completely unnecessary. It’s not bad. Nothing Elton John writes is ever wrong, but compared to the rest of the soundtrack, it’s unnecessary and takes away the film's vibe.

“A Girl Worth Fighting For” (Mulan)

Mulan does have some of the best Disney music. It’s not heavily painted in musical format, making the songs used even more effective because they carry so much meaning in the film. However, “A Girl Worth Fighting For” could have been omitted.

The only thing I like about it is the way it ends, and the happy mood of the film suddenly shifts to much darker when they stumble across that burned village. But the song is pretty agitating to listen to, and truthfully, the lyrics are kind of meh compared to today’s standards.

“Lack Of Education” (The Fox and the Hound)

The Fox and the Hound isn’t known for its music, as it’s not a musical, but it does have some songs in it that are good – however, “Lack of Education” is not one of them. Truthfully, this song annoys me because it feels like the animals are speaking to each other rather than singing, and I hate that kind of music so much.

“Hello, Little Girl” (Into The Woods)

I know that “Hello, Little Girl” is part of the original Into the Woods musical, and Johnny Depp was great as the Wolf in the film version, which I’ve rewatched before . But, still, I wouldn’t say I like the song – especially in the movie.

I get weird predator vibes from The Wolf, and I know that’s sort of the point, but I think it’s just the lyrics that make me so uncomfortable, and I do not want this song in this soundtrack. I could live without it.

“Days In The Sun” (2017’s Beauty And The Beast)

The 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast has some great performances and even introduced us to a new original song, “Evermore,” which was beautiful. But this original, “Days in the Sun,” didn’t need to be there.

It’s a song sung by the castle objects, and it’s a depressing tune about them singing about their “days in the sun” as humans during happier times. I mean, why? Why do we need this? This is supposed to make me happy.

“When I Am Older” (Frozen 2)

“When I Am Older” tries to capture the magic of “In Summer” in Frozen 2 and fails miserably. The only thing good about this is Josh Gad’s excellent voice acting, but that’s about it.

“Savages” (Pocahontas)

Pocahontas released “Colors of the Wind,” arguably one of the best Disney songs of all time, but “Savages” is one of the worst. It’s nice that the song points out that both sides of war experience racism, not just one, but it’s repetitive and forgettable.

“Say It With A Slap” (Fun And Fancy Free)

Fun and Fancy-Free was a Disney film from 1947 that pretty much vanished into thin air, and it has one of the worst Disney songs ever, “Say It With A Slap.”

The premise of the song? You can show your love by slapping your friends or significant others. What? Excuse me? I think the heck-not.

“Heigh-Ho” (Snow White And The Seven Dwarves)

With the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White , I had to put “Heigh-Ho” on here because I’m so tired of this song. I don’t want to hear it anymore. It’s repetitive and annoying, and if I have to whistle one more time, I think I will go crazy. Those dwarves don’t have to sing every time they go home, please.

Disney certainly has some great songs out there, but next time, skip these and check out some of the better ones. I think I’ll listen to “Let It Go” instead of any of these.