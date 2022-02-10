Disneyland Resort Is Finally Bringing Back Some Desperately Needed Transportation, And Fans Have Thoughts

When Disneyland Resort finally reopened at the end of April 2021 , it did so with a lot of things missing. There were no fireworks, no parades , and a lot of restaurants were still closed. Over the ensuing months most of these things have returned, fireworks, and the related crowds , have been back since the summer, but there has been one thing that has remained missing even 10 months later that visitors to Disneyland Resort have been desperately missing, parking lot trams.

It’s understandable why the trams were unavailable when the parks first reopened. They would have put unfamiliar groups close to each other during a time when social distancing was still being strongly encouraged . But as other things were added back to the park, the trams were still silent. There is now some good news, as Disneyland has announced on Twitter , the trams are set to return on February 23.

When Disney California Adventure was built , it took over the main parking lot for Disneyland, and since then, most of the parking for the resort is a considerable distance from the parks themselves. To get from two of the three main parking structures, trams were instituted so that people didn’t have to walk so far, but for nearly two years, they have. Many are quite happy they can now save their legs for the park itself.

The wait for the parking trams has become an ongoing joke among Disneyland fans over the last year or so. Parking trams spent an awfully long time on the shelf at both domestic resorts. And it can be quite a walk to get to the parks depending on how far away you have to park. This was especially an issue for disabled guests, who now will have a much easier time enjoying Disney. Although, for those bringing small kids, it will need using stroller features you haven’t to worry about for a while.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from walking to the parks even though the trams are back. Some guests either already had, or have discovered in the last couple years, that they prefer to walk into Downtown Disney and over to the parks. If you plan on snacking your way through the parks , then getting the early workout isn’t a bad thing if you’re able.

And while everybody is ultimately happy to see the trams return, there is also a clear undercurrent of frustration. The fact that it’s been so long really has upset a lot of people, and not everybody feels like celebrating the return of a feature that should have come back a long time ago.

