Doctor Strange 2’s Ending Set Up Big Things. What’s Reportedly Happening With The Threequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently puts out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, including Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange franchise. The Multiverse of Madness' ending set up some huge things for the former Sorcerer Supreme, and a new report made a bold claim about what's going on with the threequel. Let's break it all down.

Folks who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that it's already been years since Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange 2 hit theaters in 2022. We last saw Strange alongside Charlize Theron's Clea jumping into the multiverse to stop an incursion, but he hasn't shown up since. Scooper Cosmic Circus recently made a bold claim about Marvel's current plans for the magical franchise, saying:

It’s on the backburner. Marvel’s movie focus right now is on Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, the X-Men, Thunderbolts* sequel, Blade, Midnight Sons, and the next Avengers title.

Well, this stinks. While there are plenty of Marvel movies for the studio to focus on, the fact that we're seemingly not getting any follow-up to the wild mid-credits sene of Doctor Strange 2 is a real bummer. We'll just have to see if Cumberbatch's hero ends up appearing in any other MCU blockbusters, and hopefully revealing what happened after he and Clea disappeared into the multiverse.