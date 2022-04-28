'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Reaction - First 20 Minutes
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
WARNING: This video contains "Doctor Strange 2" spoilers.
Disney came to CinemaCon 2022 and treated the crowd to an exclusive viewing of the first 20 minutes of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break the whole thing down, and fill us in on how the film has already solidified its connection to the larger MCU.
