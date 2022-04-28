'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Reaction - First 20 Minutes

By , published

WARNING: This video contains "Doctor Strange 2" spoilers.

Disney came to CinemaCon 2022 and treated the crowd to an exclusive viewing of the first 20 minutes of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break the whole thing down, and fill us in on how the film has already solidified its connection to the larger MCU.

Sean O'Connell
Sean O'Connell

Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.