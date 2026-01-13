Avengers: Doomsday's New Teaser Gave Black Panther Characters A Thrilling Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is arguably Avengers: Doomsday, and the studio has been methodically releasing quick teasers featuring the Doomsday cast. The latest brought us back to Wakanda, pairing the Black Panther stars with none other than Fantastic Four: First Steps' Thing.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why fans have gobbled up every second of footage that's been released. It all started with the Chris Evans' Captain America teaser, but the latest featured Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor. And they surprisingly come face to face with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/ Thing. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? While we've gotten a bunch of these short teasers like the one about Thor and his daughter Love, this one is the first that confirmed one of the movie's many impending crossovers. The Thing in Wakanda is already thrilling enough to make me want to buy a ticket.

In this clip we hear Letitia Wright's Shuri narrating, catching us up with what's been happening in the fictional country since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's ending. She laments the deaths of Queen Ramonda and T'Challa, and also confirms that M'Baku has indeed become King. That's when Winston Duke's character appears, and meets none other than The Thing. Is it just me, or does The Thing and The King sound like a great spinoff title for this unlikely duo?

(Image credit: Marvel)

The fact that Ben Grimm somehow traveled to Wakanda might be surprising to some fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. After all, the Thunderbolts* credits scene heavily teased that the Fantastic Four would be having a crossover with the New Avengers. But it looks like that won't be the only exciting melding of characters.

In addition to Shuri and M'Baku, this brief clip also showed the return of Tenoch Huerta's Namor. While he was the primary antagonist of Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler's sequel saw him reach an uneasy alliance with the fictional country. This might be a serious boon for the good guys, as they're seemingly going to need all the help they can get when Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom comes knocking.

This isn't the first time that Wakanda has factored into the Avengers franchise. The big battle at the end of Infinity War was famously set there, to epic results. But now Namor and his forces are also present, and it should be fascinating to see how they factor in the movie's mysterious story.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get a full trailer soon, including details about the movie's mysterious plot.