Marvel Fans Think They Cracked The Avengers: Doomsday Teasers’ Secret Message, And My Mind Is Blown

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, especially after a number of brief teasers were released. The Russo Brothers claimed that there was a big hint about the movie in those clips, and now fans think they cracked the code. And to be honest, they might be on the right track.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why the short clips that have been released quickly went viral. They started with the Captain America teaser, before we got ones focused on Thor, the X-Men, and Wakanda. And a report by IGN claims that the key to the "clues" is in the countdown to Doomsday that ends each teaser.

The idea, which originated on Reddit, is that the countdowns in each teaser are a clue. Namely, the number that each of them begins with corresponds to scenes from the last Avengers movie, Endgame. For instance, the Captain America video offers a timestamp of 1:24:20, which is the timestamp from The Ancient One's scene in Avengers: Endgame, where she warns of the dangers of the Time Heist removing the Infinity Stones and creating new realities. This could be a tease about why Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and his multiversal plan came to be.

The timecode discovered after Thor's Doomsday teaser is 1 Hour, 17 Minutes, 20 Seconds, which is the moment in Endgame where Loki escapes with the Tesseract. This twist kickstarted the Loki series, and had a huge impact on the multiverse as a whole.

Then there's the Black Panther Doomsday clip, which seemingly has a hidden timestamp of 1 Hour, 04 Minutes, 20 Seconds. In Endgame, this is a moment where Rocket tells Ant-Man that he'll take him to space. Considering that Ben Grimm aka The Thing is featured in the teaser, fans think that this is a reference to the Fantastic Four arriving in their shuttle.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This is just one theory, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt for the time being. But fans are curious about how the Doomsday cast will interact, and are trying to figure out what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the forthcoming blockbuster. Hopefully a full trailer for the next Avengers movie arrives soon, and offers some clues about its actual plot.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The pressure is on for the project to deliver after some recent box office blunders, and there's going to be some competition since Dune: Part Three is being released on the very same day.