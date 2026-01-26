The Chair Stunt Was A Real Winner, But Would Avengers: Doomsday Be Better Without All These New Teasers?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature entire teams of superheroes in a giant crossover event. And while the Doomsday cast announcement with the chairs was a gag, I'm not sure if all the short teasers that followed are helping or hurting the cause.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and fans are filling in the blanks with rumors and theories. Following the Captain America teaser, we've been treated a number of short clips featuring Thor, the X-Men and the Wakandans. But I lowkey wish we just got a full trailer, because these teasers haven't answered any of the big questions about the title.

While we saw exciting things Shuri meet the Fantastic Four, the Doomsday clips have in some ways given us more questions than answered. How will the Fantastic Four travel to the Sacred Timeline? How will the X-Men that seemingly live in another universe factor into the action? And what's going on with Steve Roger's baby? What's more, there are some folks who are bummed this crossover was already spoiled.

While some fans think they've decoded the Doomsday teasers, we've been given almost no concrete information about how its large ensemble cast will be utilized. The movie's obviously a year out, but that's why I think the teasers might actually not be helping. Would it have been wiser to just wait and give us an actual trailer for The Russo Brothers' blockbuster?

While The Chair Announcement Showed Off A Great Cast, The Teasers Are Ruining Some Surprises.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Obviously Avengers: Doomsday looks like an exciting project, especially for those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. And the fact that the OG stars of the X-Men movies are finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge payoff. That's why the chair cast announcement went so viral. But some fans have been bothered by how little information has actually been given to us via these first teasers. It's hard to even tell what the plot will be, other than Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will have some sort of evil plan across the multiverse. And on the flip side, some of the plot twists and crossovers have been revealed early... but without context.

Part of this reason or these feelings is because the MCU dropped the Kang storyline after Jonathan Majors was fired by the network following the verdict of his harassment trial. We thought we knew what the shared universe was building toward, and it should be interesting to see how it pivots away from that, and toward the impending conflict with Doom. The Fantastic Four: First Steps credits scene teased the villain's arrival, but there's very little concrete information for us to cling to. Hopefully that changes soon.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that a full trailer is already on its way.