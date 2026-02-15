Lisa Rinna's Take On Filming The Traitors Season 4 Reunion Has Me Dying To See It

The Traitors Season 4 has only been without Lisa Rinna for just a short time, and she's already back to being the center of attention. She might not have had a strategy as a Traitor, but she left as an icon and has yet to lose that status, especially after the recently filmed reunion special. As much as I'm loving this fourth season, I'm now taking specific note of the reunion-centric finale's slot in the 2026 TV schedule after hearing Rinna's take on how it went.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Lisa sat in bed wearing sunglasses and recapped filming The Traitors' reunion. While she wasn't too specific about what she herself put out there, her comments seemed to suggest the reunion got messy. Here's what she said:

We shot the reunion yesterday (smiles). Let me just say one thing. Everything was taken care of. Whether you'll see it or not, I don't know because I don't have control over that. But I can tell you that, yeah, you know what needed to be done, and it was done.

While she didn't name any names, it's no secret that Lisa had issues with Bachelor vet Colton Underwood during the show. His campaign to get her revealed as a Traitor made him a quick enemy of the Real Housewives star. Even though he was technically right, Underwood's actions gained enough ire from The Traitors fandom that producers felt the need to step in.

It does sound like Colton Underwood got an earful from Rinna, though, as she dropped a major clue that she confronted him directly about his behavior toward her on the show. She then uttered a line that called back to before she was officially outed as a Traitor, saying:

If you want a Housewife, I'll give you a Housewife, honey.

Housewives have played heavily into The Traitors Season 4, and based on Lisa Rinna's words here, those reality TV vets might've run rampant for the reunion, too. I'm very interested to see what went down, especially after the widespread news on Reddit and other platforms that Colton unfollowed Lisa after the taping.

I'm expecting a lot of fireworks at The Traitors reunion, especially with Michael Rapaport returning to discuss everything from his angry energy to bizarre eating habits. I think there's a real chance this is going to be the angriest cast at the reunion yet, with all the grievances that will likely be aired.

One thing I do hope is that there is talk about the actual gameplay and not just the drama. As fun as it is to see people stir the pot and yell at each other, I want a lot of how the actual game progressed, and stuff about this season that wasn't explained in the edits. Unfortunately, I'm afraid there's a chance The Traitors did the "Gamers" cast this season a disservice by giving the Bravo celebs a big advantage this year, and the reunion will be more chaotic than informational.

The Traitors continues on Peacock with new episodes set for Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see the sparks fly and see whatever Lisa thinks is "handled," but also curious about how the rest of this season will play out.