Marvel Just Compiled All The Delightful Times One-Liners Showed Up Again Later In The MCU, And Cap And I Could ‘Do This All Day'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Because of this, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order might have noticed that a number of lines have been repeated through various projects. And the studio recently posted a compilation of these moments, including some that you might have missed.

While moviegoers are invested in upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday, plenty of folks re-watch the previous TV and film installments. An awesome video from Marvel's Instagram highlighted the various recurring lines throughout the MCU, and it's pretty awesome... especially for long-time fans. Check it out for yourself below:

I mean, how cool is that? While some lines like "on your left" are well-known runners in the shared universe, I hadn't realized how many recurring lines have been uttered throughout the MCU's time on the small and silver screens. Let's break down some of the most memorable moments from this compilation of clips.

The first clip features scenes from both the original Thor and the first season of Loki. Specifically, the two Asgardian brothers throwing cups on the ground and yelling "another". These scenes happened in very different moments (and phases) of the MCU, so the callback was definitely one for the hardcore fans.

Another, more heartbreaking, recurring line came from none other than Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Early into the runtime of Avengers: Infinity War, Vision asks Wanda to examine the Mind Stone, where she says simply "I just feel you." This stands in heartbreaking juxtaposition to a scene from the Emmy-winning series WandaVision, where she stands over his body and laments "I can't feel you."

Other lines included in this video include Captain America's famous "I could do this all day", which was used to hilarious results during the Time Heist of Avengers: Endgame. Surprisingly, they didn't also include Captain Carter uttering the same line in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before her death at the hands of Wanda.

Another line that I didn't realize was a callback was "We won." Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame was heartbreaking, partly thanks to Peter Parker's reaction to his mentor's sacrifice. And it turns out that Peter's dialogue about winning the battle against Thanos was actually a reference to a scene between Cap and Iron Man in the very first Avengers movie. Mind blown.

It should be interesting to see what other recurring lines join these ranks in future Marvel blockbusters. Specifically, Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since The Russo Brothers are back behind the camera for the project, I assume they'll include some of these references in the blockbuster.