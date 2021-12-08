The Voice’s Ariana Grande Shares Inspiring Message After Her Team Gets Bad News Before The Season 21 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the December 7 episode of The Voice Season 21.

The Voice’s newest coach Ariana Grande has been on emotional journey in Season 21. From struggling to follow the show’s rules regarding the contact she had with her team to not being able to eliminate members, the pop megastar may have underestimated the psychological toll the singing competition would take on her. The hits continued to come when the results from the Semifinals voting were not what Team Ariana hoped. But the coach who formed such a close bond with her singers had an important and inspirational message for her team.

The Top 8 contestants performed Monday for America’s vote, with only the Top 5 moving on to the December 13 finale performance episode. When all was said and done, two members of Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s teams remained, and one from John Legend’s team. Jim and Sasha Allen — Ariana’s father/son duo and last remaining competitors — were among those eliminated, leaving Grande unrepresented in next week’s finale. After the live results show on December 7, the coach took to Twitter to share inspiring and love-filled words with her team.

i AM BURSTING with pride for jim and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana …. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. i can’t believe there wasn’t a time i didn’t know you all. it’s truly just the beginning for all of these brilliant humans. i’ll be here always. thank you for enriching my life in ways i can’t even attempt to articulate. your presence and this whole experience has brought so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally. tonight we celebrate !!! you and your brilliance and hard work. not one moment of this has been easy on any of you mentally, physically, vocally. here’s to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter

The bond that Ariana Grande formed with her team was unquestionable. Longtime coach Blake Shelton joked that he often had to remind Grande that being eliminated from The Voice didn’t mean that her contestants were sent to the alligator pit. Grande was the first coach to strongly emphasize her team's vocal health, as evidenced by the kits she gave to the contestants with different teas and lozenges.

I fully believe when she says this is just the beginning for her artists, and I imagine she’ll probably follow in other coaches’ footsteps — including Blake Shelton — in continuing to work and collaborate with their team members after their road on The Voice comes to an end. And even though she surely wishes she had an artist in the finale, Ariana Grande might actually enjoy just sitting back and watching the show as the rest of the coaches fight for the Season 21 win.

Blake Shelton artists Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham advanced to the finale, as well as Kelly Clarkson’s Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom. John Legend’s Jershika Maple advanced by way of the Instant Save, marking the fifth and final member of next week’s The Voice finale. The live performances start at 8 p.m. ET Monday, December 13, on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what else is coming up this month.